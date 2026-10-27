The One About Matthew Perry Reviews: 'Intimate, Sincere' To 'Just Not It For Me' — Check Reactions

Matthew Perry's life and legacy continues to invite reflection. The One About Matthew Perry takes a closer look at Perry's life and career through personal accounts from his younger sister Mia Perry Bowick and longtime friends, along with unreleased photographs and videos from the Perry family's private archive.
The documentary follows his journey from a rising comedian to the global star known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends. It also explores his relationships, private struggles, battle with addiction, recovery and efforts to help others facing similar challenges.
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Perry played Chandler Bing in all 236 episodes of Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. His film credits included Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards. He died in October 2023 at the age of 54 following an accidental overdose.
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The three-part documentary is divided into “The One About Love,” “The One About Laughter” and “The One About a Friend,” covering different aspects of Perry's life and legacy.
The One About Matthew Perry X Reviews
The documentary saw emotional and positive reactions, wiith it getting praised for its personal stories and remembering Matthew Perry for his role as Chandler Bing. Here are some of the reviews on X.
"The One About Matthew Perry" review: Through friends, family, fellow addicts and former partners, what emerges is a straightforwardly told, crushingly sad story of a man whose talent, humor and success were not enough to overcome a chronic disease. https://t.co/UAqAE8smqd— Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2026
@Variety Watched the first episode and got halfway through the second before I turned it off. TBH, his impact to so many of us was huge. I don't know the complexities of what or how to direct a documentary…but it's just not it for me. I hope others who watch it enjoy it :)— Bee (@BeggsBryan57231) October 27, 2026
'The One About Matthew Perry' Review: Netflix's Intimate and Sincere but Overly Padded Docuseries https://t.co/I76XmecIxb— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 27, 2026
il 27 ottobre arriva su Netflix #TheOneAboutMatthewPerry, docuserie che attraverso le testimonianze intime di familiari e migliori amici svelerà il vero Perry. "Un ritratto senza filtri di una vita vissuta intensamente e dell'onestà che è diventata la sua più grande eredità" https://t.co/gojmv0H9kk— ApocaFede (@DrApocalypse) September 16, 2026
Om the Netflix's Matthew Perry documentary. It's heartbreaking to think that the people who made millions of us laugh together had to say goodbye to Matthew Perry in such painful circumstances. What makes this story hit differently is that we knew Chandler Bing as a character, but behind that character was a real person with struggles the audience could never fully understand. His Friends co-stars weren't just saying goodbye to someone the world loved. They were saying goodbye to someone they had shared a major part of their lives with. Sometimes, we get so attached to the characters we see on screen that we forget the people playing them have their own battles. Matthew Perry's legacy deserves to be remembered for more than how he died.— JESSICA. (@JessicaENT) October 27, 2026
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Are The Friends Cast In The Documentary?
No, Perry's five Friends co-stars were not interviewed, but they appear through archival footage. Director Mary Robertson said the cast was approached but chose not to participate.
The series also features Jeff Strauss, a Friends writer and producer, along with personal photographs that offer a closer look at the sitcom. Robertson said Perry's longtime real-life friends, whom he met in his late teens and early 20s, remained close to him for decades and were still his friends when he died.
Who Directed The One About Matthew Perry?
Emmy winner Mary Robertson directed the series. According to Netflix's press notes, Maxine Productions, part of Sony Pictures Television, produced the documentary. Robertson, Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers, while Lora Moftah is the co-executive producer and Jessica Call is the producer.
Who Appears In The Documentary?
The series features Perry's family, longtime friends, actors, filmmakers and professional collaborators. Participants include Mia Perry Bowick, Roger Castillo, David Pressman, former NBC Entertainment president Warren Littlefield and Friends writer and producer Jeff Strauss.
Actor and longtime friend Kevin Pollak, Fools Rush In producer Doug Draizin, actress René Ashton, director Jonathan Lynn, recovery friend Tim Harrington, actor Nate Torrence, advocate West Huddleston and Los Angeles Times columnist Mary McNamara also appear. E. Martin Estrada, former US Attorney for the Central District of California, is featured as well.
The One About Matthew Perry released on October 27.
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