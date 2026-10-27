Rajiv Rai Reveals Naseeruddin Shah Was Hesitant To Romance Sonam In 'Tridev'

Rajiv Rai has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story from Tridev, revealing that Naseeruddin Shah felt uneasy about romancing Sonam in the sensual song Tirchi Topiwale. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, the filmmaker recalled the actor's concerns about dancing and their age gap.

Why Did Naseeruddin Shah Hesitate To Dance?

Naseeruddin Shah felt nervous about filming Tirchi Topiwale with Sonam because he was not confident in his dancing skills. Rajiv Rai recalled that the actor was unsure how he would manage the song's choreography.

Recalling their conversation, Rajiv said the actor asked, “How will I dance? What will happen? I have never done a song like this.”

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The filmmaker encouraged him to rely on his acting skills instead of worrying about the choreography. “You are such a good actor; don't think of this as dance. Think of it as acting. And whatever the steps are, adapt them according to your acting,” Rajiv told him.

He also advised Naseeruddin not to overthink the steps or put unnecessary pressure on himself. The actor asked if the director was sure about his approach, and Rajiv reassured him. The conversation helped ease Naseeruddin's concerns about the song.

Naseeruddin Shah's Concern Over Age Gap

Naseeruddin also brought up the age difference between himself and Sonam while discussing the film with Rajiv. He pointed out that his daughter from his first marriage, Heeba Shah, was older than his co-star and asked whether the casting raised any concerns.

Rajiv recalled responding, “Why should it matter to me? As a couple, you two look fine. You could even have 10 children [and it won't matter]. This is cinema; we are not doing a realistic documentary.”

Rajiv described the actor as an honest person who felt it was important to bring up the matter.

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Did The Age Gap Bother Sonam?

Rajiv also checked with Sonam to make sure she was comfortable playing Naseeruddin's love interest. The actress reportedly had no concerns and was keen to work with the veteran actor.

“She said, 'Why would I care? I'm dying to work with Naseeruddin because he is one of the best actors we have. Please don't change my casting,'” Rajiv recalled.

Rajiv Rai's Best-Known Films

Although Rajiv has directed only a few films, he is widely recognised for Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), starring Bobby Deol, Kajol and Manisha Koirala. His 1989 film Tridev, which also featured Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff alongside Naseeruddin Shah, remains memorable for its music and popular songs.

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Watch The Full Interview Here:

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