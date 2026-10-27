Did You Know TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Recommended Munmun Dutta's Name For Babitaji?

Munmun Dutta has been playing Babitaji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for nearly 18 years. But did you know her co-star Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, recommended her name for the role?

During a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Munmun spoke about how she joined the popular sitcom, the struggles she faced early in her career and her bond with her co-stars.

How Munmun Dutta Landed Babitaji's Role?

During the conversation, Munmun revealed that Dilip Joshi recommended her name for Babitaji's role. “I think he had recommended my name for the show, though I still don't know the full story,” she said.

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According to Munmun, Dilip and the show's producer had worked together before and knew each other well. They were involved in discussions about casting, and Dilip suggested the names of other actors who eventually became part of the sitcom. Munmun believes Amit Bhatt and Disha Vakani, who played Daya, were among those recommended by him.

Chemistry With Dilip Joshi

Munmun also spoke about her on-screen chemistry with Dilip Joshi. She explained that their comfort with each other has grown naturally over the years. Calling Dilip a great performer, she said, “The chemistry just happened naturally, it's all about action and reaction.”

The two actors also share ideas and sometimes suggest changes while shooting. Munmun said she continues to learn from Dilip's experience. He has also praised her growth as an actor and her professional attitude.

“He often praises me, especially because he has seen my journey from the beginning, when I was new and still learning,” she said. She added that Dilip has noticed how much she has grown and become more professional over the years.

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Munmun Calls Amit Bhatt Her 'Bestie'

Munmun also opened up about her friendship with Amit Bhatt, who plays Champak Chacha. She called him one of her “besties” and described him as fun-loving and someone who often makes her laugh.

Munmun Recalls Her Early Struggles

Munmun began her acting journey with the 2004 show Hum Sab Baraati but had a difficult start. She recalled crying after a choreographer's assistant shouted at her on her first day.

Having moved to the city without knowing anyone, she attended auditions, stood in long queues and took up small assignments to pay her PG rent. Looking back, she feels proud of how far she has come and credits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with bringing stability to her life.

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