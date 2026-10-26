'Did Not Want To Replace Sanjay Dutt In Yudh': Filmmaker Rajiv Rai Shares Heartbreak Of His Broken Friendship With Dutts

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai has opened up about the heartbreak of losing his close friendship with Sanjay Dutt after replacing the actor in his directorial debut, Yudh. In a recent conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his podcast, Rai recalled how Dutt was initially cast in the 1985 action thriller but had to be replaced due to personal circumstances. The filmmaker admitted that the decision was difficult and that he sometimes regrets it even today.

Rai recalled that Sanjay Dutt was cast in Yudh because his father had previously financed Dutt's debut film, Rocky. He also highlighted the close relationship between the two families, with his father, Gulshan Rai, and Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt, sharing a longstanding friendship.

“Sanjay Dutt was cast because we had financed Rocky. My father was very keen to do a lot of films with Sanjay Dutt. While Sunil Dutt was our best family friend,” he said.

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However, Dutt was going through personal difficulties at the time, which affected the film's production. Rai explained that the project had to undergo significant changes, with parts of the film being reshot and the casting altered. “Sanjay Dutt was going through a personal issue for those days and hence I could not complete Yudh with him,” he said.

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'I Was Not Happy Making That Decision'

Despite the professional circumstances, Rai said he never wanted to replace Dutt, given their close friendship and the longstanding ties between their families. He also described the experience as a difficult period in his life.

“When you make a film, there is no insurance. You have to be careful because any disaster can happen. As the film's title was Yudh — and it became a personal war for me as well. And I went through a very bad time,” he said.

Rai further clarified that Dutt was initially supposed to play Jackie Shroff's role in the film. “The whole film had to be reshot. Maybe 20-30% was remaining. Even Anil Kapoor was recast,” he added.

Explaining why the decision was particularly painful, Rai said he had not wanted to remove Dutt from the film because of their personal bond. However, he maintained that the incident did not affect the friendship between their fathers.

“ I did not want to remove Sanjay Dutt from the film as we had family relations with the Dutt family and Sanjay Dutt was my best friend. After that incident our families were still friends. My father and Sunil Dutt were friends till their last breath. There was no such problem,” he said.

Rai acknowledged that Sunil Dutt may have been hurt by the decision as a father, even though the families continued to share a close relationship. “I cannot say much because it was not a very happy situation. I was not happy making that decision as well. Sometimes, when I think about it I feel I shouldn't have done it,” he shared.

Rajiv Rai On His Friendship With Sanjay Dutt Today

Although the families remained close after the incident, Rai admitted that his personal friendship with Dutt never returned to what it once was. The filmmaker said they have crossed paths at social events over the years, but their bond is now limited to a more formal acquaintance.

“We are friends on the surface now, but there is no close friendship anymore. I may have visited his home once or twice after the incident. Before that we had a really deep friendship, which broke,” he said.

Rai is known for films such as Tridev, Gupt and Mohra, and his directorial debut with Yudh. Produced by his father, Gulshan Rai, the film featured Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor in a dual role, Tina Munim, Pran, Danny Denzongpa and Nutan in key roles.

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