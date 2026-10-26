Udit Narayan And Kumar Sanu To Reunite After 21 Years For Sunny Deol’s Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak

Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu are reportedly coming together after 21 years to lend their voices to a brand-new track. The singers will reunite for Sunny Deol's upcoming crime thriller, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak.

According to Variety India, Udit and Kumar Sanu will sing the film's first single, Suniyo Zara. The track is picturised on Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan, along with other actors from the film.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

This highly anticipated reunion brings the two legendary voices of 90s nostalgia back together for the first time since their 2005 collaboration “Kahaan Ho Tum” from the movie No Entry.

Moreover, this reunion also marks the singers' first musical association with Sunny Deol in 24 years. The duo had earlier sung for his 2002 film Karz – The Burden Of Truth, which also starred Suneil Shetty and Shilpa Shetty.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans At Jalsa Amid Recent Bomb Threat Email, Abhishek Bachchan Joins Him

The new song is a heartwarming friendship anthem, celebrating friendship and togetherness and plays out like a “journey song.” The vibrant, emotional track is expected to “capture the spirit of timeless melodies that will resonate with today's listeners.”

The makers have brought together a team of familiar music talents for it. Composed by RAAHEE, who is associated with Pritam's JAM8, the track also has singer Anupam Amod alongwith Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu. The lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya.

Suniyo Zara will be released under the Zee Music Company label. The teaser for the single releases on Oct. 26, with the full song expected to drop on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.

Another Track Together

Interestingly, the two singers will also lend their voice for another song in the film. Kumar Sanu shared a behind-the-scenes video from their recording session for another track, Tera Mera Yaarana, last week. Written and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the song has been directed by Abhishek Kumar Singh.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Some melodies stay in your heart forever. I sang with @uditnarayanmusic Tera Mera Yaarana — a special song crafted to celebrate true friendship and togetherness. Bring your best friends and get ready to sing along!”

What We Know About Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak?

Made under the direction of M. Padmakumar and presented by Kamal Mukut, the Sunny Deol-starrer is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir.

Sunny reportedly plays a retired police officer who gets involved in an investigation that leads him towards secrets connected to his past. The film is expected to explore crime, personal struggles and the questions that emerge as he tries to uncover the truth.

Alongside Sunny Deol, the film also features Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Tanushree Chakraborty, Rohit Tiwari and Anoop Trivedi in key roles.

ALSO READ: 'Sounds Like Kun Faya Kun': AR Rahman Criticised For 'Qawwali-Like' Ramayana Song Mangal Rang

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.