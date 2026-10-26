Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s Romantic Action-Drama Titled Beparwah To Release On This Date

Yash Raj Films on Monday has unveiled the title of its upcoming romantic action drama, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. Titled Beparwah, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2027, coinciding with the Good Friday holiday. Production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped the title alongside a striking first poster that featured the lead pair in an intimate pose.

“Beparwah hai ishq, ky karu? Beparwah, beintehaa karu. Daar me ab koi bhi aaya toh, sab tabaah, tabaah, tabaah karu,” Ahaan can be heard saying in the voiceover.

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In the poster, Ahaan and Sharvari are seen in a romantic yet intense setting, standing close to each other with their foreheads touching. Ahaan is holding a gun, while Sharvari carries a guitar, hinting at a blend of action, romance and music.

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“Fearless in love… #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027. @ahaanpandayy @sharvari @aliabbaszafar #AdityaChopra #AkshayeWidhani,” the caption read.

The newly released poster carries the tagline “Fearless in Love,” offering an early indication of the film's emotional direction without revealing its storyline. The makers unveiled the title and first-look poster on Monday, exactly five months before its scheduled theatrical release.

Beparwah marks Ali Abbas Zafar's return to Yash Raj Films after four commercially prominent Bollywood productions: Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Their earlier collaborations explored contrasting genres, ranging from light-hearted romance to sports drama and large-scale espionage action.

‘No One Can Even Imagine Ahaan In This Fierce Avatar'

The film also marks Ahaan's next major theatrical outing following his successful debut in Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda. On November 17 last year, reports suggested that Ahaan had to train four to five hours a day for the next film.

TOI had then reported that Ahaan will start his training in boxing first and then move on to mixing martial arts and hardcore strength training to bulk up for the screen. His training was for about 5 hours every day. "It will be intense but necessary as Ali wants to present him as a young boy who can take down people with sheer brute force," as per the report.

“No one can even imagine Ahaan in this fierce avatar and YRF will keep things completely under wraps for people to feel the awe when they look at him in his new film visuals”, the news report added.

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What We Know About Beparwah?

Made under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, Beparwah is a romantic action-drama that has been extensively shot in the United Kingdom.

The supporting cast also includes Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol. Aaishvary has been roped in to play an antagonist in Zafar's film.

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