Rajiv Rai Opens Up On Divya Bharti's Death And Recasting 'Mohra' With Raveena Tandon

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, known for directing popular films such as Tridev, Gupt and Mohra, has revisited the making of his 1994 action thriller Mohra and recalled the tragic death of actor Divya Bharti, who was initially part of the film before Raveena Tandon took over the role.

In an exclusive interview with Vickey Lalwani, Rai opened up about the difficult period, his memories of Bharti and how Tandon stepped into the project following the actor's untimely demise.

Rajiv Rai Recalls Divya Bharti's Death

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Recalling the moment, Rai said, "Divya Bharti passed away during the making of Mohra. I shot with her for 10-12 days." He explained that he was in Bombay when he received a phone call informing him of the incident.

"I was in Bombay. I got a phone call and then I went to Cooper hospital. I saw her body in the distance," he said during the conversation with Lalwani. Rai added that there was nobody else present at that particular moment. “I was one of the first few people to see her there”, he said.

Rajiv Rai recalled that Divya Bharti did not appear disturbed while shooting for Mohra. He said he had met her more than a month before the incident.

"I think it was maybe a month before the incident that I met her. I met her, shot with her... and then she passed away," Rai recalled.

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Raveena Tandon Replaced Divya Bharti

Following her death, Raveena Tandon eventually took over the role in Mohra. Reflecting on Tandon's work in the film, Rai described her as one of the leading actresses of that period when she joined Mohra

"Raveena Tandon was the top actress at that time," Rai said, adding that he recreated a sequence he had previously filmed with Bharti.

Rai said he did not show Tandon the sequence originally filmed with Divya Bharti. Instead, he explained how she should emote, and Tandon followed his directions closely. Praising her performance, he said, “So that sequence that she did, it's 19/20 the same.”

Mohra went on to become a major box office success, remaining one of the most memorable hits of 1990s Hindi cinema. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah and Paresh Rawal, alongside Tandon.

Mohra will return to theatres on November 6 in a remastered 4K version.

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Watch The Interview Here:

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