Jio Platforms Vs Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today: Who Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

The grey market premiums (GMP) of Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare offer an indication of investor expectations ahead of their stock market debut on Oct. 28. Jio Platforms has a higher indicated listing premium than Paras Healthcare as of Oct. 27 morning. However, GMP is unofficial and can change before listing.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today

Jio Platforms' IPO was priced in the range of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share. The Rs 30,187.65 crore issue was subscribed to 12.45 times.

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Jio Platforms' live GMP stands at Rs 244, and at this premium, the estimated listing price is coming to Rs 1,363 per share, implying a potential gain of around 21.81% over the upper end of the price band.

Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today

Paras Healthcare set its IPO price band at Rs 660 to Rs 693 per share. The Rs 1,450 crore issue was subscribed to 1.92 times.

The latest available GMP for Paras Healthcare stands at Rs 11. This translates into an estimated listing price of Rs 704 per share, implying a potential gain of around 1.59% over the upper end of the price band.

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Jio Platforms Vs Paras Healthcare: Which Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Based on the latest GMP figures, Jio Platforms has the higher indicated listing gain potential. Its estimated premium of around 21.81% compares with 1.59% for Paras Healthcare.

Both companies are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 28. These estimates are based on unofficial grey market premiums, not exchange-traded prices, and actual listing prices may differ.

GMP Comparison At A Glance

Details Jio Platforms Paras Healthcare Price band Rs 1,065–1,119 Rs 660–693 GMP Rs 244 Rs 11 Estimated listing price Rs 1,363 Rs 704 Indicative listing gain 21.81% 1.59% Subscription 12.45 times 1.92 times Listing date Oct. 28 Oct. 28

Note: GMP figures are unofficial and may fluctuate. Estimated listing prices and gains are indicative calculations based on the upper end of the price band and the reported GMP; actual listing prices may differ.

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