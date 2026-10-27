Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Jio Platforms Vs Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today: Who Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Ahead of their Oct. 28 listing, Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare are seeing different grey market premium indications. Jio Platforms' live GMP of Rs 244 translates into an estimated listing price of Rs 1,363, while Paras Healthcare's GMP of Rs 11 implies Rs 704.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Jio Platforms Vs Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today: Who Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?
Jio Platforms' IPO was priced in the range of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share. The Rs 30,187.65 crore issue was subscribed to 12.45 times.
NDTV Profit

The grey market premiums (GMP) of Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare offer an indication of investor expectations ahead of their stock market debut on Oct. 28. Jio Platforms has a higher indicated listing premium than Paras Healthcare as of Oct. 27 morning. However, GMP is unofficial and can change before listing.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today

Jio Platforms' IPO was priced in the range of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share. The Rs 30,187.65 crore issue was subscribed to 12.45 times.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Jio Platforms' live GMP stands at Rs 244, and at this premium, the estimated listing price is coming to Rs 1,363 per share, implying a potential gain of around 21.81% over the upper end of the price band.

Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today

Paras Healthcare set its IPO price band at Rs 660 to Rs 693 per share. The Rs 1,450 crore issue was subscribed to 1.92 times.

The latest available GMP for Paras Healthcare stands at Rs 11. This translates into an estimated listing price of Rs 704 per share, implying a potential gain of around 1.59% over the upper end of the price band.

Also Read: Jio Platforms, Paras Healthcare IPO Allotment: How to Check Status, GMP And More

Jio Platforms Vs Paras Healthcare: Which Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Based on the latest GMP figures, Jio Platforms has the higher indicated listing gain potential. Its estimated premium of around 21.81% compares with 1.59% for Paras Healthcare.

Both companies are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 28. These estimates are based on unofficial grey market premiums, not exchange-traded prices, and actual listing prices may differ.

GMP Comparison At A Glance

Details

Jio Platforms

Paras Healthcare

Price band

Rs 1,065–1,119

Rs 660–693

GMP

Rs 244

Rs 11

Estimated listing price

Rs 1,363

Rs 704

Indicative listing gain

21.81%

1.59%

Subscription

12.45 times

1.92 times

Listing date

Oct. 28

Oct. 28

Note: GMP figures are unofficial and may fluctuate. Estimated listing prices and gains are indicative calculations based on the upper end of the price band and the reported GMP; actual listing prices may differ.

Also Read: Anthropic IPO: Alphabet Set To Become Largest Shareholder, Amazon Among Biggest Backers

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com