Jio Platforms, Paras Healthcare IPO Allotment: How to Check Status, GMP And More

Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Oct. 26. Investors who applied for the public issues can check their allotment status online through the BSE, NSE, and the respective registrars.

The Jio Platforms IPO and Paras Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Oct. 21 and closed on Oct. 23. Jio Platforms' public issue was subscribed 12.45 times, while Paras Healthcare's IPO received an overall subscription of 1.92 times.

Jio Platforms had a price band of Rs 1,065 - Rs 1,119 per share, while Paras Healthcare's price band was Rs 660 - Rs 693 per share. Jio Platforms' IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares, while Paras Healthcare's Rs 1,450 crore public issue included a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 950 crore.

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Here's how to check the allotment status, along with the issue details, listing date, and information about the companies.

How To Check Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Select the issue type as “Equity”.

Choose “Jio Platforms Ltd.” from the company dropdown menu.

Enter your IPO application number or Permanent Account Number.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on “Search” to check your allotment status.

How To Check Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the NSE IPO allotment page.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Choose Jio Platforms from the company symbol dropdown menu.

Enter the PAN and application number.

Click on “Submit” to check the status of shares allotment.

How To Check Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment page.

Select “Jio Platforms Ltd.” from the IPO dropdown menu.

Choose the relevant identification option, such as PAN, application number, or Demat account details.

Enter the required information.

Click on “Submit” to view the allotment status.

Also Read: Jio IPO Subscription Hits 12.45x As QIBs Lead With 37.22x Demand

How To Check Paras Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Select the issue type as “Equity”.

Choose “Paras Healthcare Ltd.” from the company dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on “Search” to check your allotment status.

How To Check Paras Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the NSE IPO allotment page.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Choose Paras Healthcare from the company symbol dropdown menu.

Enter the required application details.

Click on “Submit” to check the status.

How To Check Paras Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page.

Select “Paras Healthcare Ltd.” from the company dropdown menu.

Choose an identification option, such as PAN, application number, Demat account details, or Account No./ IFSC, depending on the options displayed.

Enter the required details and clink on ‘Submit' the form to view the allotment status.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today, Expected Listing Price

The grey market premium for the Jio Platforms IPO stood at Rs 247 per share on Oct. 26. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,119, this indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 1,366 per share, or a premium of about 22.07%.

Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today, Expected Listing Price

The Paras Healthcare IPO's GMP stood at Rs 9 per share on Oct. 26. As per the upper price band of Rs 693, this implies an estimated listing price of Rs 702 per share, representing a premium of about 1.30%.

About Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms is a digital technology company whose businesses span telecommunications, broadband connectivity, digital entertainment, cloud services, and enterprise solutions. Its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., operates its telecommunications services.

About Paras Healthcare

Paras Healthcare operates multi-specialty hospitals under the Paras Health brand. Its healthcare network provides services across several medical specialties, with a presence in North India and other regions.

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