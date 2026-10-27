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IPO GMPs Today: EAAA India Vs BLS Polymers Vs SFC Environmental; Check Potential Listing Price, Subscription Status And More

BLS Polymers leads the IPO grey market premium comparison with a latest recorded GMP of Rs 40, indicating a potential listing gain of 26.67%. Check the GMP, estimated listing price, price band, subscription status, and key dates for EAAA India Alternatives and SFC Environmental Technologies.

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IPO GMPs Today: EAAA India Vs BLS Polymers Vs SFC Environmental; Check Potential Listing Price, Subscription Status And More

BLS Polymers has the highest latest recorded grey market premium among EAAA India Alternatives, BLS Polymers, and SFC Environmental Technologies, indicating a potential listing gain of 26.67%. SFC Environmental Technologies follows with an implied gain of 6.06%, while EAAA India Alternatives is indicating a potential gain of less than 1%.

EAAA India Alternatives' IPO opened for subscription on Oct. 26, while BLS Polymers and SFC Environmental Technologies open for bidding on Oct. 27. The three issues have different price bands and issue sizes, with their tentative listing dates falling between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

Here is a comparison of the three IPOs, including their latest recorded grey market premiums, estimated listing prices, price bands, subscription status, and key dates.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

IPO GMP Today: EAAA India Vs BLS Polymers Vs SFC Environmental

IPO details

EAAA India Alternatives

BLS Polymers

SFC Environmental Technologies

Price band

Rs 1,585–1,665

Rs 142–150

Rs 313–330

Latest recorded GMP

Rs 15

Rs 40

Rs 20

Estimated listing price

Rs 1,680

Rs 190

Rs 350

Implied listing gain

0.90%

26.67%

6.06%

Issue size

Rs 1,200 crore

Rs 255 crore

Rs 667.53 crore

IPO opening date

Oct. 26

Oct. 27

Oct. 27

IPO closing date

Oct. 28

Oct. 29

Oct. 29

Subscription status

0.10 times

Opens today

Opens today

Tentative listing date

Nov. 2

Nov. 3

Nov. 3

Note: Estimated listing prices are calculated using the upper end of each IPO's price band and its latest recorded GMP. Grey market premiums and subscription figures may change during the day.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP Today

EAAA India Alternatives' Rs 1,200 crore IPO opened for subscription on Oct. 26 and will close on Oct. 28. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 1,585 to Rs 1,665 per share.

The IPO's latest recorded grey market premium stands at Rs 15, implying an estimated listing price of Rs 1,680. This translates into a potential gain of 0.90% over the upper price band.

The issue was subscribed 0.10 times on the first day, Oct. 26. The tentative listing date is Nov. 2.

Also Read: EAAA India Alternatives Secures Rs 360 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

BLS Polymers IPO GMP Today

BLS Polymers' Rs 255 crore IPO opens for subscription on Oct. 27 and closes on Oct. 29. The company has set a price band of Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share.

The IPO's latest recorded grey market premium stands at Rs 40, implying an estimated listing price of Rs 190. This represents a potential gain of 26.67% over the upper price band, the highest among the three issues in this comparison.

The tentative listing date is Nov. 3.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP Today

SFC Environmental Technologies' Rs 667.53 crore IPO will open today, on Oct. 27, and will close on Oct. 29. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 313 to Rs 330 per share.

The IPO's latest recorded grey market premium stands at Rs 20, and the estimated listing price is Rs 350, reflecting a potential gain of 6.06% over the upper price band.

Similar to BLS, the tentative date for listing on the stock exchanges for SFC is Nov. 3.  

Disclaimer: Grey market premiums are unofficial and can fluctuate before listing. Estimated listing prices based on GMP are indicative and do not guarantee listing gains.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On October 27

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