IPO GMPs Today: EAAA India Vs BLS Polymers Vs SFC Environmental; Check Potential Listing Price, Subscription Status And More

BLS Polymers has the highest latest recorded grey market premium among EAAA India Alternatives, BLS Polymers, and SFC Environmental Technologies, indicating a potential listing gain of 26.67%. SFC Environmental Technologies follows with an implied gain of 6.06%, while EAAA India Alternatives is indicating a potential gain of less than 1%.
EAAA India Alternatives' IPO opened for subscription on Oct. 26, while BLS Polymers and SFC Environmental Technologies open for bidding on Oct. 27. The three issues have different price bands and issue sizes, with their tentative listing dates falling between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Here is a comparison of the three IPOs, including their latest recorded grey market premiums, estimated listing prices, price bands, subscription status, and key dates.
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IPO GMP Today: EAAA India Vs BLS Polymers Vs SFC Environmental
IPO details
EAAA India Alternatives
BLS Polymers
SFC Environmental Technologies
Price band
Rs 1,585–1,665
Rs 142–150
Rs 313–330
Latest recorded GMP
Rs 15
Rs 40
Rs 20
Estimated listing price
Rs 1,680
Rs 190
Rs 350
Implied listing gain
0.90%
26.67%
6.06%
Issue size
Rs 1,200 crore
Rs 255 crore
Rs 667.53 crore
IPO opening date
Oct. 26
Oct. 27
Oct. 27
IPO closing date
Oct. 28
Oct. 29
Oct. 29
Subscription status
0.10 times
Opens today
Opens today
Tentative listing date
Nov. 2
Nov. 3
Nov. 3
Note: Estimated listing prices are calculated using the upper end of each IPO's price band and its latest recorded GMP. Grey market premiums and subscription figures may change during the day.
EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP Today
EAAA India Alternatives' Rs 1,200 crore IPO opened for subscription on Oct. 26 and will close on Oct. 28. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 1,585 to Rs 1,665 per share.
The IPO's latest recorded grey market premium stands at Rs 15, implying an estimated listing price of Rs 1,680. This translates into a potential gain of 0.90% over the upper price band.
The issue was subscribed 0.10 times on the first day, Oct. 26. The tentative listing date is Nov. 2.
Also Read: EAAA India Alternatives Secures Rs 360 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
BLS Polymers IPO GMP Today
BLS Polymers' Rs 255 crore IPO opens for subscription on Oct. 27 and closes on Oct. 29. The company has set a price band of Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share.
The IPO's latest recorded grey market premium stands at Rs 40, implying an estimated listing price of Rs 190. This represents a potential gain of 26.67% over the upper price band, the highest among the three issues in this comparison.
The tentative listing date is Nov. 3.
SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP Today
SFC Environmental Technologies' Rs 667.53 crore IPO will open today, on Oct. 27, and will close on Oct. 29. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 313 to Rs 330 per share.
The IPO's latest recorded grey market premium stands at Rs 20, and the estimated listing price is Rs 350, reflecting a potential gain of 6.06% over the upper price band.
Similar to BLS, the tentative date for listing on the stock exchanges for SFC is Nov. 3.
Disclaimer: Grey market premiums are unofficial and can fluctuate before listing. Estimated listing prices based on GMP are indicative and do not guarantee listing gains.
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