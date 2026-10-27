Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 4: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Sees Sharp Drop

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran saw a sharp drop in box office collections on its first Monday. The romantic thriller has struggled to gain momentum after its opening weekend, with earnings declining further on Day 4.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran collected Rs 3 lakh net in India on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 37 lakh, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 42 lakh.

Occupancy

Tu Hai Meri Kiran recorded an overall occupancy of 3.5% across 374 shows in 125 cities, according to TrackTollywood. Afternoon shows recorded the highest occupancy on Day 4 at 3.9%, followed by evening shows at 4%. Morning shows registered 2.5% occupancy, while night shows recorded 2.4%.

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Late-night shows had 10.5% occupancy, although only one show was tracked in this slot.

State-Wise Collection

Uttar Pradesh was the biggest contributor to the film's Day 4 gross collection, earning Rs 1.86 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 76,352 and Haryana at Rs 59,480.

Gujarat contributed Rs 25,148, while Uttarakhand added Rs 16,920. Rajasthan recorded Rs 13,328, followed by Telangana at Rs 10,426, Delhi at Rs 9,440 and Punjab at Rs 8,910, according to TrackTollywood.

Day-Wise Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran opened with Rs 14 lakh net on Day 1, followed by Rs 10 lakh on Day 2 and Day 3. The film collected Rs 3 lakh net on Day 4.

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About The Film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. The film follows Kiran Mittal (Sonakshi Sinha), a writer who moves into a new home with her husband Reyan (Ankit Gupta).

Kiran discovers an old phone that connects her to Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), who is living in 2016 while she is in 2026. As they communicate across the two timelines, Samar starts using Kiran's knowledge of the future for his own benefit.

His behaviour soon turns controlling, while Kiran also faces problems in her marriage and personal life. As Samar begins changing events in the past, his actions start affecting Kiran's present.

Directed by Karan Rawal, the film is presented by Echelon Productions in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions. It was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

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