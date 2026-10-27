Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: 17 Inmates Escape Theni Sub-Jail, One Arrested; Border Checks Intensified

Seventeen inmates escaped from a sub-jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district late Monday night after allegedly assaulting jail personnel, prompting a search across neighbouring districts. Police have arrested one escapee and formed 17 special teams to trace the remaining 16, according to news agency ANI.

The arrested inmate, who is from Madurai, was caught during combing operations in a forested area behind the Thekkampatti sub-jail, South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari said. "One escaped prisoner has been arrested by police during combing operations" Bidari said.

According to police, all 17 inmates were lodged in the same cell. The escape took place after jail personnel entered the cell following information that one of the prisoners was unwell. The inmates allegedly assaulted the personnel before fleeing. At a media briefing, Bidari said the prisoners had staged an “epilepsy drama” as part of their plan.

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Grade II police personnel Thangapandi, who was attached to the Theni district jail, suffered a head injury in the alleged attack. He was admitted to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku. Two other jail personnel sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police have heightened security in neighbouring districts and intensified vehicle checks as part of the search. Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar said checkpoints had been set up at 16 locations in the district as a precaution. Vehicles are also being checked along the Dindigul-Theni highway.

Police in Madurai, Dindigul and Idukki have been alerted, while photographs of the escaped inmates have been circulated among officials to help identify them. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

The escape also drew a political response from DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, who called the incident “shameful” in a post on X and criticised the handling of law and order in the state. Wilson called for C Joseph Vijay to resign, saying he should take moral responsibility for what he described as a breakdown of law and order across Tamil Nadu.

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