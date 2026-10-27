Cyclone Arnab: Violators Liable For Punishment; Odisha Govt Warns Of Legal Action If...

The Odisha government has warned news outlets, digital platforms and individuals against circulating false or sensationalised cyclone forecasts, saying violators can be prosecuted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In an official advisory dated October 26, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) expressed serious concern over unverified and speculative information on impending cyclones spreading through social media, digital platforms and certain media channels.

What The Advisory Says

The government said some individuals and self-proclaimed weather experts are putting out cyclone tracks, landfall locations, timelines and impact assessments without scientific validation or reference to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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It asked media organisations, content creators and social media platforms to verify weather-related information against official IMD bulletins and SRC advisories before publishing it.

Why The Government Is Worried

The advisory lists three risks. Farmers may harvest standing crops prematurely, causing avoidable losses. Panic buying could create artificial shortages and push up prices of essentials.

Conflicting warnings could also confuse the public and disrupt evacuation and preparedness measures.

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Legal Provisions Cited

The advisory points to two sections of the Disaster Management Act. Section 54 covers false alarms: anyone who circulates a false warning about a disaster or its severity, leading to panic, can be jailed for up to one year or fined on conviction. '

Section 51 covers obstruction: refusing, without reasonable cause, to comply with a lawful direction from the competent authority is punishable, with enhanced punishment where lives are lost or danger is imminent.

The government said it will take legal action, in line with applicable laws, against persons or entities found deliberately circulating false disaster warnings.

Directions For Different Groups

Citizens have been asked to rely on official IMD and SRC bulletins and not forward unverified cyclone tracks. Media organisations have been told to attribute forecasts to authoritative sources and not present speculation as confirmed warnings.

Discussions involving independent weather analysts should not confuse the public about official forecasts.

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YouTube channels, Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups have been cautioned against fabricated cyclone tracks, misleading landfall predictions and exaggerated impact assessments.

Law enforcement and cybercrime authorities have been asked to remain vigilant, while collectors and district disaster management authorities must ensure timely dissemination of authenticated warnings through official channels.

The Context

Odisha was on alert last month when a Bay of Bengal system widely referred to as Cyclone Arnab crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast near Kalingapatnam.

The IMD clarified that it did not intensify into a cyclonic storm and remained a deep depression.

The government said accurate information, timely warnings and a coordinated public response are critical to disaster management, and that responsible sharing of scientific information is encouraged.

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