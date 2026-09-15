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Rajpal Yadav Escapes Immediate Jail, But SC Sets Rs 2-Crore Deposit Condition

Actor Rajpal Yadav gets interim relief in cheque bounce cases, but SC gives him two weeks to deposit Rs 2 crore and surrender his passport.

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Rajpal Yadav Escapes Immediate Jail, But SC Sets Rs 2-Crore Deposit Condition
Rajpal Yadav gets interim relief from SC with a Rs 2-crore deposit condition.
(Photo: Rajpal Yadav/Instagram)

The Supreme Court has granted interim relief to actor Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case, giving him two weeks to deposit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore.

The court made it clear that this would be the last opportunity for Yadav to comply with the condition. It also directed him to surrender his passport.

The matter relates to seven cheque bounce cases involving Murli Projects Private Limited. The Delhi High Court had convicted Yadav in the cases and sentenced him to three months in prison in each case.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: No Jail For Bollywood Actor Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC Notes 'Substantial Payment Made'

Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, have challenged the Delhi High Court's order before the Supreme Court. While hearing their plea, the apex court issued notice in the matter and granted the actor interim relief subject to the Rs 2-crore deposit condition.

The Supreme Court's order provides Yadav temporary protection from immediate imprisonment while his challenge to the High Court's decision is considered.

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