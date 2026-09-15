Rajpal Yadav Escapes Immediate Jail, But SC Sets Rs 2-Crore Deposit Condition

The Supreme Court has granted interim relief to actor Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case, giving him two weeks to deposit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore.

The court made it clear that this would be the last opportunity for Yadav to comply with the condition. It also directed him to surrender his passport.

The matter relates to seven cheque bounce cases involving Murli Projects Private Limited. The Delhi High Court had convicted Yadav in the cases and sentenced him to three months in prison in each case.

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Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, have challenged the Delhi High Court's order before the Supreme Court. While hearing their plea, the apex court issued notice in the matter and granted the actor interim relief subject to the Rs 2-crore deposit condition.

The Supreme Court's order provides Yadav temporary protection from immediate imprisonment while his challenge to the High Court's decision is considered.

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