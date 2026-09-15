US Diesel Hits Record $6.27 A Gallon, Up From $3.76 Before Iran War: AAA

The national average price of diesel in the United States climbed to a fresh record high of $6.2694 a gallon, according to the AAA fuel price data, marking a sharp escalation in fuel costs since the start of the US-Israel war against Iran earlier this year.

Diesel prices have risen steadily from about $3.76 a gallon before the war began, more than 66% higher, as the West Asia conflict disrupted global energy markets and tightened fuel supplies. The latest figure surpasses the previous all-time high of $5.8159 a gallon, set in June 2022, and is up from $6.2301 a day earlier and $5.9012 a week ago, the AAA data showed.

Regular unleaded petrol also continued its climb, with the national average reaching $4.3289 a gallon on Monday, up from $4.3163 the previous day and $4.1514 a week earlier.

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A month ago, the average stood at $4.0704, while a year ago it was $3.1777, reflecting a rise of more than a dollar over the past 12 months. Mid-grade and premium grades were priced at $4.8316 and $5.2177 respectively, while E85 averaged $3.3036 a gallon.

Diesel has been particularly exposed to the fallout from the conflict given its heavy use across the trucking and agricultural sectors, where it powers freight transport and farm equipment.

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Restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have tightened fuel supplies and pushed crude oil prices sharply higher, with Brent crude rising well above $90 a barrel compared with around $70 before the war.

The state-by-state picture on AAA's tracker showed wide regional variation, with several western and midwestern states, including California, Nevada, Illinois and Washington, recording the highest retail prices nationally, while states across the southeast and parts of the northeast posted comparatively lower averages.

Rising diesel costs are also being felt beyond the pump, with higher fuel expenses for freight and logistics operators adding to costs across supply chains, from farms and factories to ports and retail distribution centres, as businesses continue to absorb the impact of the broader disruption to global energy markets.

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