England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs SL 1st T20I Online

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Check when and where to watch ENG vs SL 1st T20I live streaming online, along with TV telecast details, match time, venue and squads.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Date And Time

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played on Sept. 15 from 11 p.m. IST onwards.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Venue

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

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England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Live Telecast In India

The Sri Lanka tour of England 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live online on the Sony LIV app and website.

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England vs Sri Lanka Head To Head In T20I

Played: 18

England Won: 14

Sri Lanka Won: 4

The last time these two sides met was in the 2026 T20 World Cup which England won comfortably by 51 runs.

England vs Sri Lanka: Preview And Team News

England will begin their T20I series against Sri Lanka at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, with Harry Brook's reshaped white-ball team facing its latest test.

England's white-ball plans have been disrupted by injuries to regulars Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran, creating an opportunity for Aneurin Donald to make his first senior international appearance. The 29-year-old Derbyshire batter has been rewarded with a maiden call-up following an impressive Hundred campaign.

England have welcomed Jamie Overton back following his spell on the sidelines, strengthening their pace-bowling resources. Gus Atkinson and Ben Duckett have been recalled to add further quality to the batting department.

Under McCullum's aggressive blueprint, Brook and his team will be intent on setting the tone early in the series on home soil.

Sri Lanka head into the series with a new captain at the helm and a squad built around spin. With Kusal Mendis unavailable through injury, Charith Asalanka has taken over the captaincy for the T20I campaign after a strong run of form in the Lanka Premier League.

Dilshan Madushanka and Pavan Rathnayake have also been added to the touring party, giving Sri Lanka further options as they look to upset England in Southampton.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Lahiru Udara (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka

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