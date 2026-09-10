India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Date, Time, Squads, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The first match is scheduled for Sept. 13, followed by second and third games on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 respectively. All three games will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Although the matches will be played in India, Afghanistan will be the hosts for the series. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has named a 15-member squad for the series, led by Ibrahim Zadran. The squad includes several of Afghanistan's key T20 players, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Naveen-ul-Haq.

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India announced its squad on Sept. 1, with Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side and Tilak Varma named vice-captain. The squad also includes Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have also been included, although their participation is subject to fitness clearance. Harshit Rana, however, has been ruled out of the series, as per Cricbuzz/

The series promises an intriguing contest between two strong T20 sides. Afghanistan will look to secure their first-ever men's T20I win over India, while the Men in Blue will aim to maintain their dominance in the head-to-head record.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Full Schedule

Match Date Time (IST) Venue First T20I Sept. 13 7:30 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Second T20I Sept. 15 7:30 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Third T20I Sept. 17 7:30 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD in India.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the India and Afghanistan T20I Series live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Afghanistan vs India T20I Head-to-Head Record

India and Afghanistan have faced each other nine times in men's T20I cricket. India have won all eight completed T20Is between the two teams, while one match ended without a result. Their most dramatic encounter came in January 2024, when India won after a double Super Over in Bengaluru.

The two teams first met in a T20I on May 1, 2010, in Gros Islet, while their most recent T20I encounter came during the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 20, 2024, in Bridgetown.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq

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