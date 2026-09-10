IPO GMP Today: Karamtara Engineering, LCC Projects, Steamhouse India — Which Offers Highest Listing Gain?

LCC Projects IPO leads the listing-gain race among three issues on Day 2 of bidding, with Karamtara Engineering close behind. Steamhouse India ranks third as investors track GMP and subscription trends.

IPO GMP in Rs Implied Listing Gain LCC Porjects 50 34.25% Karamtara Engineering 75 29.53% Steamhouse India 20 24.69%

GMP and subscription figures will be updated at regular intervals. Check back for the latest numbers and updates.

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Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may change frequently. They should not be considered a reliable indicator of listing performance.

The public issues of Karamtara Engineering, LCC Projects, and Steamhouse India are scheduled to remain open for subscription until Sept. 11.

Investors are tracking subscription levels and grey market premiums as unofficial indicators of market sentiment ahead of listing.

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

LCC Projects IPO GMP Today

The GMP for the LCC Projects IPO stood at Rs 50 as of 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 10. Adding this to the upper price band of Rs 146 indicates a potential listing price of Rs 196, reflecting an upside of 34.25%.

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LCC Projects IPO Subscription Status

The LCC Projects IPO has been subscribed 1.93 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, on Day 2 of bidding.

LCC Projects IPO Details

Water supply and management infrastructure firm LCC Projects is raising funds through its IPO.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 427.14 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 258 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 169.14 crore.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 139 to Rs 146 per share. The minimum application lot is 102 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,892.

Key Dates: Bidding opens on Sept. 9 and closes on Sept. 11. Allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 15, with listing scheduled for Sept. 17 on BSE and NSE.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the lead manager; Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium for the Karamtara Engineering IPO is Rs 75 as of 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 10. Against the cap price of Rs 254, the expected listing price is Rs 329, translating to an estimated gain of 29.53%.

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Karamtara Engineering IPO Subscription Status

The Karamtara Engineering IPO has been subscribed 1.81 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, on Day 2 of bidding.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Details

Power transmission and structural engineering equipment manufacturer Karamtara Engineering is offering investors exposure to its business through the IPO.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 875 crore book-built issue consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 675 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 200 crore.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 241 to Rs 254 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least 59 shares (1 lot), amounting to Rs 14,986.

Key Dates: The issue closes on Sept. 11. Allotment status will be finalised on Sept. 15, with listing slated for Sept. 17 on both exchanges.

Lead Manager & Registrar: JM Financial Ltd. is the lead manager; MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar.

Steamhouse India IPO GMP Today

The GMP for the Steamhouse India stood at Rs 20 as of 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 10. Adding this to the upper price band of Rs 81 indicates a potential listing price of Rs 101, reflecting an upside of 24.69%.

Steamhouse India IPO Subscription Status

The Steamhouse IPO has been subscribed 0.76 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, on Day 2 of bidding.

Steamhouse India IPO Details

Industrial steam and energy generation provider Steamhouse India is raising capital through its public issue.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 414.00 crore public offer comprising a fresh issue of Rs 353 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 61 crore.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 77 to Rs 81 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 185 shares, requiring Rs 14,985.

Key Dates: Bidding opens on Sept. 9 and closes on Sept. 11. Allotment will be finalised on Sept. 15, with listing set for Sept. 17 on BSE and NSE.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Equirus Capital Ltd. is the lead manager; Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Karamtara Engineering vs LCC Projects vs Steamhouse India: Which IPO Offers the Highest GMP Gain?

Based on the latest GMP and minimum lot sizes, LCC Projects offers the highest estimated gain per lot among the three issues.

LCC Projects: Rs 5,100 per lot (Rs 50 GMP × 102 shares)

Karamtara Engineering: Rs 4,425 per lot (Rs 75 GMP × 59 shares)

Steamhouse India: Rs 3,700 per lot (Rs 20 GMP × 185 shares)

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should analyse business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

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