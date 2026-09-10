Coforge Remains Motilal Oswal's Top Pick Despite Chairman Resignation — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Coforge Ltd. shares could remain in focus after the company announced the resignation of Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director OP Bhatt with immediate effect.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 2,200, implying an upside potential of about 19% from the brokerage's stated current market price of Rs 1,845, saying the development is unlikely to materially impact the company's business outlook.

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According to the brokerage, Bhatt's resignation followed observations arising from an internal audit of the board evaluation exercise, which identified concerns related to the evaluation process and disclosure of certain material information. The board had sought an explanation from Bhatt and was reviewing his response before he stepped down.

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