Quality Bakery In Beed Comes Under Food Safety Department's Lens

The Food Safety Department carried out an inspection at Quality Bakery, located near the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company office in Majalgaon, Beed district, after receiving a complaint from a customer.

Food safety officials from Beed visited the bakery and examined its premises, collecting samples of various food items and bakery products made and sold at the outlet. The samples have been sent for laboratory testing to ascertain whether they meet prescribed safety and quality standards, NDTV reported.

Officials said further action against the establishment would depend on the outcome of the inspection and the laboratory report.

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No immediate penalties or closure orders have been issued at this stage, pending the results of the tests.

The inspection was reportedly initiated following the efforts of Siddharth Khandare, whose complaint prompted the department to act. The swift response from the Food Safety Department has drawn attention among food vendors in Majalgaon, with several reportedly discussing the development and its implications for local food establishments.

Visuals from the inspection showed large quantities of packaged snack items strewn across the bakery floor, with workers seen sorting through stacks of products near packing machinery and stored raw materials, as officials examined storage and handling conditions on site.

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The Food Safety Department has increasingly stepped up enforcement drives across Maharashtra in recent months, acting on consumer complaints against bakeries, restaurants and food manufacturing units found to be violating hygiene and safety norms.

Officials have maintained that such inspections are aimed at ensuring accountability among food business operators and safeguarding consumer health.

Attention in Majalgaon is now centred on the laboratory report, which will determine whether the bakery faces further regulatory action.

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