Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Flat; SMIDs Mixed; Swan Corp Zooms 11%, HEG Tumbles 5%

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The Indian stock market traded flat on Thursday, as investor sentiment remains subdued over elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields, which have increased the risk of high inflation and interest rate hikes by global centrla banks, especially the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark BSE Sensex traded flat, while the NSE Nifty 50 held above 23,400 level. Broader markets also saw a muted trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices trading flat with a negative bias.

Gains in banks and media stocks were countered by losses in metals, pharma, IT, FMCG and auto stocks.

The Sensex traded at 74,752.95, down 0.02%. The index touched an intraday high of 74,910.96 and a low of 74,666.10.

Asian stocks also opened lower as rising crude prices and escalating US-Iran tensions kept investors cautious. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.38%, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.71% and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.50%.

Oil Prices

Brent crude moved towards $102 a barrel, extending its rise for a fifth straight session after settling above $100 for the first time since July. West Texas Intermediate traded around $97.

The increase followed a fresh escalation in the US-Iran conflict, with Tehran warning that it was prepared for a more intense confrontation. The developments have revived concerns about possible disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice president-research at Bajaj Broking, said elevated Brent prices and uncertainty over the geopolitical situation had remained a key drag on investor sentiment.

Inflation Risk

Higher crude prices are also raising concerns about inflation as investors await two US inflation reports this week. A sustained rise in energy costs could complicate the outlook for interest rates.

"Elevated Brent crude oil prices" have kept risk appetite subdued, Mukherjee said.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Indian equities could remain under pressure amid weak global cues, higher crude prices and concerns over supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

US Markets

US equity futures were mixed early Thursday after Wall Street's major averages fell for a third consecutive session. Dow futures gained 54 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.04%. Nasdaq-100 futures were marginally lower.

On Wednesday, the Dow fell more than 400 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.

Investors are weighing higher energy costs and their impact on inflation and monetary policy against the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East.