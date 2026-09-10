Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Flat; SMIDs Mixed; Swan Corp Zooms 11%, HEG Tumbles 5%
Broader markets also saw a muted trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices trading flat with a negative bias. Gains in banks and media stocks were countered by losses in metals, pharma, IT, FMCG and auto stocks.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.
The Indian stock market traded flat on Thursday, as investor sentiment remains subdued over elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields, which have increased the risk of high inflation and interest rate hikes by global centrla banks, especially the US Federal Reserve.
The benchmark BSE Sensex traded flat, while the NSE Nifty 50 held above 23,400 level. Broader markets also saw a muted trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices trading flat with a negative bias.
Gains in banks and media stocks were countered by losses in metals, pharma, IT, FMCG and auto stocks.
The Sensex traded at 74,752.95, down 0.02%. The index touched an intraday high of 74,910.96 and a low of 74,666.10.
Asian stocks also opened lower as rising crude prices and escalating US-Iran tensions kept investors cautious. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.38%, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.71% and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.50%.
Oil Prices
Brent crude moved towards $102 a barrel, extending its rise for a fifth straight session after settling above $100 for the first time since July. West Texas Intermediate traded around $97.
The increase followed a fresh escalation in the US-Iran conflict, with Tehran warning that it was prepared for a more intense confrontation. The developments have revived concerns about possible disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice president-research at Bajaj Broking, said elevated Brent prices and uncertainty over the geopolitical situation had remained a key drag on investor sentiment.
Inflation Risk
Higher crude prices are also raising concerns about inflation as investors await two US inflation reports this week. A sustained rise in energy costs could complicate the outlook for interest rates.
"Elevated Brent crude oil prices" have kept risk appetite subdued, Mukherjee said.
Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Indian equities could remain under pressure amid weak global cues, higher crude prices and concerns over supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.
US Markets
US equity futures were mixed early Thursday after Wall Street's major averages fell for a third consecutive session. Dow futures gained 54 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.04%. Nasdaq-100 futures were marginally lower.
On Wednesday, the Dow fell more than 400 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.
Investors are weighing higher energy costs and their impact on inflation and monetary policy against the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
Stock Market Live: Gaja Alternative Q1 Net Profit Rises 35.4%, Income Up 25.7%
- Gaja Alternative reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.8 crore for the first quarter, up 35.4% from Rs 19.8 crore a year earlier.
- Total income rose 25.7% to Rs 51.8 crore from Rs 41 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Stock Market Live: Park Medi World Targets Acquisition-Led Expansion, Plans 450-Bed Unit In H2FY27
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Park Medi World said acquisitions will continue to play a key role in its growth strategy, with 7 of its 11 hospitals currently acquired assets.
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The company aims for 70% of its future bed additions to come through acquisitions and has been funding capex through internal accruals.
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Gross debt stood at Rs 25 crore as of FY27, according to Sudesh Sharma.
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Park Medi World said it had a strong first quarter and expects to meet its FY27 guidance.
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The company is targeting a revenue CAGR of 27% over the next 10 years and plans to commission a 450-bed unit in H2FY27.
Stock Market LIVE: Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Rise To Rs 29,328.62 Crore In August: AMFI
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 29,328.62 crore in August, compared to Rs 24,697.39 crore in July, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Overall industry inflows stood at Rs 41,353.60 crore last month versus inflows of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in July.
Stock Market LIVE: Hero Motors IPO Price Band Set At Rs 79-84
Hero Motors IPO price band set at Rs 79 to Rs 84. The public issue will open for subscription on September 16 and close on September 18. The O P Munjal Holdings-promoted company aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore from the public issue, which comprises of Rs 600 crore through the issuance of fresh equity shares, and up to Rs 400 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters. The upper end of the price band values the company at Rs 3,815.4 crore.
Stock Market LIVE: LCC Projects IPO Subscribed 2.15 Times So Far
LCC Projects IPO has been subscribed by 2.15 times in total so far, NSE data as on 12:00 PM on second day showed. The public issue was booked 2.47 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 2.69 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.14 times subscription.
Stock Market LIVE: 12-13% Earnings Growth Ahead, But Markets ‘Scary’: Ashwini Agarwal Says Don't Try To Catch The Bottom
India Inc’s earnings outlook remains relatively constructive despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty, with Corporate India capable of delivering 12-13% earnings growth, according to Ashwini Agarwal, Founder of Demeter Advisors LLP.
Agarwal said large-cap stocks are attractive from a valuation perspective, while cautioning investors against trying to identify the exact bottom of the market. He said traders are likely to adopt a bottom-up strategy in a weak market, adding that bottom-up investing has been rewarding in India.
Stock Market Live: Sugar Mills Asked To Look Beyond Ethanol
Joint Secretary for Sugar Ashwini Srivastava said sugar companies must explore products beyond ethanol and report accurate production and sales data to the government.
Srivastava said higher sugar prices in August created a perception of stronger demand, although actual offtake remained limited.
Stock Market Live: India Advances Agricultural Cooperation With Myanmar, Malaysia
India and Myanmar are close to finalising an agreement on agricultural cooperation, according to Bloomberg.
India and Malaysia are also exploring an agreement for joint agricultural research, the Indian agriculture ministry said.
Stock Market Live: Dilip Buildcon To Sell 51% Stake In Mekhali Power Transmission
Dilip Buildcon will sell its entire 51% stake in Mekhali Power Transmission to Alpha Alternatives. The companies will fund the project cost in a 51:49 ratio.
The Mekhali Power Transmission project has an estimated cost of Rs 2,171 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Supreme Infra Cuts Corporate Guarantee Exposure To Rs 36.5 Crore
Supreme Infrastructure reduced its corporate guarantee exposure to Rs 36.5 crore from Rs 180 crore following a court-approved resolution plan, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Anthropic India Sees AI Supporting Efficiency Across Sectors
Anthropic India’s Irina Ghose told NDTV Profit that AI can improve efficiency, reduce costs and support innovation across priority sectors. Ghose said AI model builders will play a key role in determining how effectively the technology is used.
Ghose added that NPCI is incorporating AI and Claude into its technology, while several companies continue to work through adoption challenges.
Stock Market Live: Prasol Chemicals Sees Export Share Rising As Mahad Unit Recovers
Prasol Chemicals told NDTV Profit that exports are expected to account for a larger share of business, while higher-margin products are supporting growth. The company said the impact of the Mahad facility shutdown is behind it, though capacity utilisation remains lower.
The company added that its cash flow position supports expansion and at least 80% of its products are absorbed by the market.
Stock Market Live: Gurmeet Chadha Sees Opportunities In Mid-Caps, Defence And Manufacturing
Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle told NDTV Profit that most domestic flows are invested in mid-caps, while large-cap stocks are seeing limited foreign and domestic flows. Chadha said 60% of a portfolio should be outside frontline indices.
Chadha remains positive on defence ancillaries, cables and wires, power electronics, chemicals, AI infrastructure, battery components, precision engineering, component manufacturing and space technology companies.
Stock Market Live: Ola Electric Jumps Over 8% On Heavy Volumes
Ola Electric Mobility shares rose 8.58% to an intraday high of Rs 40.51. Trading volume reached 10.33 crore shares, compared with the 30-day average of 5.05 crore shares.
Stock Market Live: Sundram Fasteners Rallies Over 8% To 52-Week High
Sundram Fasteners shares rose 8.41% to Rs 1,322 after touching a 52-week high of Rs 1,324. The stock opened at its intraday low of Rs 1,226.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Little Changed After Erasing Gains
The Nifty 50 traded near the flatline at 23,429, compared with its previous close of 23,431.50. The index moved between 23,404.35 and 23,494.95.
The Sensex traded at 74,752.95, down 0.02%. The index touched an intraday high of 74,910.96 and a low of 74,666.10.
Stock Market Live: Meghmani Organics, Chambal Fertilisers Lead Agrochemical Stock Gains
Meghmani Organics rose 1.95%, while Chambal Fertilisers gained 1.09%. India Pesticides and Sumitomo Chemical India advanced 0.61% each.
Coromandel International fell 0.58%, while UPL declined 0.29%.
Stock Market Live: HPCL Leads Gains Among Oil Marketing Stocks
Hindustan Petroleum rose 1.05%, while Bharat Petroleum gained 0.25%. Indian Oil Corporation advanced 0.10%.
Stock Market Live: IRCTC Leads Gains Among Travel Stocks
IRCTC rose 0.81%, while Yatra Online gained 0.46% and Easy Trip advanced 0.17%.
TBO Tek fell 1.46%, while Thomas Cook (India) declined 0.22%.
Stock Market Live: Tata Investment Surges Over 8%, Tata Chemicals Gains 2%
Tata Investment Corporation rose 8.44%, while Tata Chemicals gained 2.17%. Tata Elxsi advanced 1.57%, and Tata Consultancy Services rose 1%.
Indian Hotels fell 1%, while Tata Motors and Tata Power declined 0.93% and 0.84%, respectively.
Stock Market Live: Vedanta Oil & Gas Rises Nearly 2%
Vedanta Oil & Gas rose 1.96%, while Vedanta gained 0.42%. Vedanta Iron & Steel and Vedanta Aluminium advanced 0.33% and 0.21%, respectively.
Vedanta Power fell 0.53%.
Stock Market Live: Maan Aluminium, Arfin India Lead Aluminium Stock Gains
Maan Aluminium rose 1.55%, while Arfin India gained 1.54%. National Aluminium Company advanced 0.89%.
Manaksia Aluminium fell 0.41%, while Hindalco Industries declined 0.18%.
Stock Market Live: Vaibhav Global, PC Jeweller Lead Jewellery Stock Gains
Vaibhav Global rose 3.33%, while PC Jeweller gained 3.10%. Sky Gold, Goldiam and Motisons advanced between 0.80% and 0.93%.
Renaissance Global fell 0.88%, while Titan Company and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri traded marginally lower.
Stock Market Live: ITC, Godfrey Phillips Shares Gain
ITC shares rose 0.88%, while Godfrey Phillips India gained 0.68%. VST Industries declined 0.41%.
Stock Market Live: Tech Mahindra Leads Gains Among IT Stocks
Tech Mahindra rose 2.21%, while Tata Elxsi and Persistent Systems gained 1.64% and 1.63%, respectively.
Birlasoft advanced 1.59%, Newgen Software Technologies added 1.51% and Oracle Financial Services Software rose 1.37%.
Stock Market Live: HPCL Leads Gains Among Oil Marketing Stocks
Hindustan Petroleum rose 1.05%, while Bharat Petroleum gained 0.25%. Indian Oil Corporation advanced 0.10%.
Stock Market Live: InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet Shares Trade Lower
InterGlobe Aviation shares fell 0.66%, while SpiceJet declined 0.53%.
Stock Market Live: IRB Infra Shares Rise Over 5% As August Toll Revenue Grows 25%
IRB Infrastructure Developers shares rose 5.61% to Rs 20.14 after August toll revenue increased about 25% year-on-year to Rs 807 crore from Rs 646 crore.
The company attributed the increase to traffic growth and the FY27 tariff revision.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Oil & Gas, Energy Lead Sectoral Gains
The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.56%, while Nifty Energy gained 0.34%. Nifty Realty, PSU Bank and Media advanced between 0.19% and 0.29%.
Nifty IT fell 0.53%, while Nifty Auto declined 0.46%. Consumer Durables, Defence and FMCG also traded lower.
Stock Market Live: SBI, ONGC Lead Gains In Nifty 50
SBI contributed 5.5 points to the Nifty 50’s rise, followed by ONGC at 4.02 points and Axis Bank at 3.99 points. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank added 3.74 points and 3.53 points, respectively.
Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest drag, pulling the index down by 6.48 points. Infosys, HCL Technologies, Shriram Finance and Tata Steel also weighed on the index.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open 0.16% Higher
The Nifty 50 opened 38.25 points higher at 23,469.75. The Sensex gained 119.05 points to open at 74,883.28.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Ends Pre-Market Settlement Higher, Sensex Slips
The Nifty 50 gained 15.10 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 23,446.60 in pre-market trade. The Sensex fell 27.25 points, or 0.04%, to 74,736.98.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens 15 Paise Lower At 95.25 Against US Dollar
The rupee opened at 95.25 against the US dollar on Sept. 10, compared with its previous close of 95.10.
Stock Market Live: Enrich Money Sees Crude Oil, US Bond Yields Weighing On Equities
Enrich Money CEO Ponmudi R expects Indian equities to remain under pressure as crude oil prices and US Treasury yields rise amid geopolitical tensions.
WTI crude traded at $96-$97 per barrel, while Brent remained above $101.50 per barrel.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Edge Lower In Pre-Open Trade
The Nifty 50 fell 22.60 points, or 0.10%, to 23,408.90 in pre-open trade. The Sensex declined 78.58 points, or 0.11%, to 74,685.65.
Stock Market Live: Nomura Sees Bancassurance Growth Lagging Life Insurers’ Overall Expansion
Nomura expects bancassurance annual premium equivalent growth of 8-12% in FY27, compared with overall growth of 12-17% for the life insurers under its coverage.
The brokerage remains positive on the sector but said insurers need to expand their proprietary distribution channels as competition weighs on bank-led sales.
Stock Market Live: SBI Securities Shares Key Moving Average Levels
SBI Securities said the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages indicate the short-term trend, while the 100-day and 200-day averages reflect the long-term trend.
Indices and stocks trading above these levels are highlighted in green, while those trading below them are marked in red.
Stock Market Live: Thomas Scott Promoter Sells 2.4% Stake
A promoter sold a 2.4% stake in Thomas Scott on Sept. 1, reducing the promoter group’s shareholding to 51.57%, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Apple Delays Watch Series 12 Hypertension Feature In India
Apple will introduce hypertension notifications on the Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 in India next year, subject to regulatory clearances, the company told PTI.
Watch Series 12 will be available in India from Sept. 18 at a starting price of Rs 56,900.
Stock Market Live: Sigma Advanced Systems Starts Production At Sri City
Sigma Advanced Systems has started production at its aerospace facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.
Sigma Advanced Systems
- Starts production at Sri City aerospace facility in Andhra Pradesh.
- Facility budgeted to reach production capacity of nearly 300,000 annual machining hours.
- Company disclosed the development in an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Raymond James Says Indian Equities Saw Earnings-Led Recovery
Matt Orton of Raymond James Investment Management said the Indian equity market has undergone an earnings-led recovery but flagged valuation as a challenge for NSE and BSE.
Matt Orton — Raymond James Investment Management
- Indian equity market saw an earnings-led recovery.
- Indian equity market is slightly premature but strong.
- Expensive valuation can be a challenge for NSE and BSE.
Stock Market Live: Raymond James Calls Adani Ports A Strong Execution Story
Matt Orton of Raymond James Investment Management highlighted Adani Ports' volume growth and execution while discussing Indian equities.
Matt Orton — Raymond James Investment Management
- Adani Ports has been a great execution story.
- Adani Ports has been performing very well recently.
- Adani Ports seeing strong volume growth and execution.
Stock Market Live: Raymond James Sees M&M, Auto And ICICI Bank Positively
Matt Orton of Raymond James Investment Management highlighted M&M, auto stocks and selected banks among preferred areas of the Indian market.
Matt Orton — Raymond James Investment Management
- M&M remains an attractive counter for investors.
- Positive on auto and select banks such as ICICI Bank.
- Not much confident about India's IT sector.
Stock Market Live: Raymond James Says Mid, Small-Caps Hold Up Amid Weakness
Matt Orton of Raymond James Investment Management said mid- and small-cap stocks have performed well despite broader market weakness.
Matt Orton — Raymond James Investment Management
- Mid, small-caps perform well despite market weakness.
- Corporate commentary is positive despite high crude.
- Investors have lots of opportunities in Indian market.
- US investors are optimistic to invest in international markets.
- India's tech and quick-commerce growth merits investments.
- Indian economy is consumption driven, not AI-driven.
- There is a big investor focus on the consumption space.
Stock Market Live: Manipal Health Draws Buy Calls From Jefferies, Goldman
Three brokerages have initiated coverage on Manipal Health, with Jefferies and Goldman Sachs taking a Buy stance while JPMorgan has a Neutral rating.
Brokerage radar on Manipal Health
Jefferies
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 870.
- Scaled hospital chain with industry-leading metrics.
- Proven integration playbook.
- Healthy mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion.
- Operating leverage from scale and Sahyadri turnaround.
- Sees 17%/19% revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29.
JPMorgan
- Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 800.
- Leading consolidator with scale and visibility but valuation caps upside.
- Base portfolio: cluster depth supports steady compounding.
- M&A-led scale-up with strong integration track record.
- Sahyadri offers a strategic Pune entry, but RoCE will take time to normalise.
- Sees 15%/17% revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29.
Goldman Sachs
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 865.
- 20% CAGR revenue over FY26-29E driven by ramp-up of new hospitals and improvement in base business mix.
- Industry-leading core margins to improve.
- Best-in-class track record for turning around acquired hospitals.
- Manipal remains a leader in the most optimal regions for healthcare delivery services within India.
- Core markets strengthening the existing leadership in 3 of the top 7 cities in the country.
- Non-core hospitals spread across markets, diagnostics remains an optionality.
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Initiates Buy On Manipal Health, TP Rs 865
Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on Manipal Health with a Buy rating, citing hospital expansion and improving business mix.
Goldman Sachs on Manipal Health
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 865.
- 20% CAGR revenue over FY26-29E driven by ramp-up of new hospitals and improvement in base business mix.
- Industry-leading core margins to improve.
- Best-in-class track record for turning around acquired hospitals.
- Manipal remains a leader in the most optimal regions for healthcare delivery services within India.
- Core markets: strengthening the existing leadership in 3 of the top 7 cities in the country.
- Non-core hospitals spread across markets, diagnostics remains an optionality.
Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Initiates Neutral On Manipal Health, TP Rs 800
JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Manipal Health with a Neutral rating, citing scale and visibility but pointing to valuation as a constraint on upside.
JPMorgan on Manipal Health
- Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 800.
- Leading consolidator with scale and visibility but valuation caps upside.
- Base portfolio: cluster depth supports steady compounding.
- M&A-led scale-up with strong integration track record.
- Sahyadri: strategic Pune entry, but RoCE will take time to normalise.
- Sees 15%/17% revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29.
Stock Market Live: Sedemac Shares Worth 38% Of Equity Exit Lock-In
A large portion of Sedemac Mechatronics' outstanding shares is set to exit a six-month lock-in.
Sedemac Mechatronics
- 17 million shares to exit lock-in.
- Shares represent 38% of outstanding shares.
- Lock-in period of six months.
Stock Market Live: Ajmera Realty, Gujarat Themis To Consider Fund Raising
Two companies have board meetings scheduled to consider fund-raising proposals.
Board meetings
- Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited — to decide on fund raising.
- Gujarat Themis Biosyn Limited — to decide on fund raising.
Stock Market Live: Alok Industries Exits ASM Framework
Alok Industries has been removed from the Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
Stocks excluded from ASM Framework
- Alok Industries Limited
- Cyient Limited
- Electronics Mart India Limited
Stock Market Live: Lalithaa Jewellery Price Band Cut To 5%
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart will trade under a narrower price band following an exchange change. Price band changed from 10% to 5%
Stock Market Live: Wheels India Faces Price Band Cut And ASM Action
Wheels India is facing both a narrower price band and inclusion in the Short-Term ASM framework.
Wheels India
- Price band changed from 20% to 10%.
- Shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage I.
Stock Market Live: Raymond Added To Short-Term ASM Stage I
Raymond has been shortlisted for the Short-Term Additional Surveillance Measure framework, alongside two other securities.
Short-Term ASM Stage I
- ESDS Software Solution Limited
- Raymond Limited
- Wheels India Limited
Stock Market Live: Rhetan TMT Sees Large Share Transfers At Rs 28.51
Rhetan TMT saw multiple large share transactions involving buyers and a seller.
Rhetan TMT
- Shivam Virendra Sharma bought 87.25 lakh shares at Rs 28.51/share.
- Rathod Yuvrajsinh bought 87.00 lakh shares at Rs 28.51/share.
- Panchal Hiren Jagdishbhai bought 87.00 lakh shares at Rs 28.51/share.
- Jagid Vanitaben Rajendraprasad sold 23.72 lakh shares at Rs 28.25/share.
Stock Market Live: Biocon Sees 1.66 Crore Shares Change Hands At Rs 385
Biocon witnessed a large block transaction involving a sale by Activ Pine and purchases by several institutional investors.
Biocon
- Activ Pine LLP sold 1.66 crore shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 74.03 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- SBI Mutual Fund bought 14.24 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 12.77 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 12.77 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 6.50 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Limited bought 6.50 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund bought 6.50 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 6.50 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
- Bajaj Life Insurance Limited bought 6.50 lakh shares at Rs 385.00/share.
Stock Market Live: Cupid Promoter Raises Stake To 33.80%
Cupid promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has increased his direct holding through an open-market purchase.
Cupid:
- Promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquires 15 lakh equity shares through open market transaction.
- Aditya Kumar Halwasiya's stake increases to 33.80% from 33.69%.
- Promoter group holding rises to 46.75% from 46.64%.
Stock Market Live: HMA Agro To Sell Entire FNS Agro Foods Stake
HMA Agro Industries has agreed to divest its entire holding in FNS Agro Foods to promoter and promoter group members.
HMA Agro Industries
- Executes share sale agreement to divest entire stake in FNS Agro Foods.
- To sell entire stake of 8,95,593 equity shares in FNS Agro Foods.
- Sale consideration at Rs 55.92 per share, aggregating Rs 5.01 crore.
- Proposed acquirers comprise promoters and promoter group members.
- Transaction classified as a related party transaction.
Stock Market Live: Zaggle Faces Rs 6 Crore Tax Demand After Appeal Dismissal
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services plans to challenge an Income Tax Commissioner order relating to an AY25 assessment.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
- Income Tax Commissioner dismisses company's appeal against AY25 assessment order and demand notice of Rs 6 crore.
- Company to challenge the order before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
- Company says it has strong grounds to defend its position and will pursue available legal remedies.
- Order dismissing the appeal received on 8 Sept. 2026.
Stock Market Live: SEAMEC Vessel Off Hire After Technical Issue
SEAMEC has disclosed that one of its vessels has been off hired following a technical issue.
SEAMEC
- ONGC's vessel 'SAMUDRA SEVAK' arrives in Mumbai after completion of emergency dry docking.
- Vessel SEAMEC AGASTYA off hired from 8 September 2026 due to technical reason.
Stock Market Live: Shriram Finance Allots Rs 2,220 Crore NCDs
Shriram Finance has raised funds through a private placement of non-convertible debentures, allots NCDs worth Rs 2,220 crore on private placement basis.
Stock Market Live: RBL Bank Sets Terms For Senior Notes Issue
RBL Bank has approved key terms for senior notes under its existing US$1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
RBL Bank:
- Approves pricing, tenure and other terms of senior notes under its US$1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
- Senior notes to be issued under the US$1 billion EMTN Programme established by the bank.
- Comes in continuation of EMTN Programme establishment announced on 7 Sept. 2026.
Stock Market Live: Aditya Infotech Wins Rs 40 Crore Tax Matter Before ITAT
The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has ruled in favour of Aditya Infotech in an AY20 tax matter.
Aditya Infotech
- ITAT deletes remaining tax addition of Rs 3.60 crore and dismisses additional grounds raised by the Revenue.
- Entire additions of Rs 40.38 crore made during AY20 assessment proceedings stand deleted.
Stock Market Live: Aditya Infotech Plant Fire Causes Estimated Rs 28 Crore Loss
A fire at Aditya Infotech's AIL Dixon plant in Kopparthy has resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 28 crore.
Stock Market Live: Bank Of Maharashtra Faces September 11 Strike Call
Bank of Maharashtra has disclosed a proposed strike by seven unions for September 11.
Bank of Maharashtra:
- Seven unions propose to go on strike on Sept 11.
- Bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of operations.
Stock Market Live: Indian Bank Faces Potential Disruption From Strike Call
Indian Bank has made arrangements to maintain operations amid the proposed banking union strike.
Indian Bank:
- UFBU calls strike on 11 Sept. 2026, 28-30 Sept. 2026 and continuous strike from 26 Oct. 2026.
- UFBU comprises AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBOC and INBEF.
- Bank has made arrangements to ensure smooth functioning during strike period.
- Branch and office operations may be affected if strike materialises.
Stock Market Live: Capri Global Capital Raises $300 Million Through Note Allotment
Capri Global Capital raised $300 million by allotting notes under its Global Medium Term Note programme, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Juniper Green Energy Arm Commissions 75 MW Hybrid Power Project
Juniper Green Spark Ten fully commissioned its 75 MW wind-solar hybrid power project after adding the final 10 MW of wind capacity on Sept. 9, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: RPG Life Sciences Arm Allots Securities Worth Rs 243 Crore
RPG Active Pharma allotted securities worth Rs 243 crore to India Life Sciences Fund IV Domestic and Vistaject Fund, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: PNB Prepares For Proposed Bank Strikes
Punjab National Bank has outlined proposed strike dates and said it is taking steps to maintain operations.
Punjab National Bank:
- UFBU proposes to go on strike on Sept 11.
- UFBU, AIBASM and BKSM propose to go on strike on Sept 28-30.
- UFBU, AIBASM and BKSM propose continuous strike from Oct 26.
- Taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of operations.
Stock Market Live: Union Bank Flags Possible Impact From Bank Strikes
Union Bank of India has warned that branch and office operations could be affected by proposed banking sector strikes.
Union Bank of India:
- Bank unions call strike on 11 Sept. 2026, 28-30 Sept. 2026 and from 26 Oct. 2026 onwards.
- UFBU, AIBOA, AIBASM and BKSM to participate in proposed strikes.
- Bank says branch and office operations may be impacted if strike proceeds.
- Taking steps to ensure smooth operations during strike period.
- Unable to quantify impact at present.
Stock Market Live: AU Small Finance Bank Gets RBI Nod For 9.95% Holding
RBI has approved ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's proposed acquisition of up to 9.95% in AU Small Finance Bank.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Prudential AMC Gets RBI Nod For Stakes In Four Banks
RBI has approved ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's proposed acquisitions of up to 9.95% in four banks.
- RBI approves acquisition of aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in four banks.
- Banks included are CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.
- Acquisition to be undertaken on behalf of schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, AIF schemes and PMS clients.
Stock Market Live: Indian Bank To Sell Up To 15 Lakh NSE Shares Via OFS
Indian Bank plans to monetise part of its NSE holding through an offer for sale linked to the proposed NSE IPO.
- To divest up to 15 lakh NSE shares via offer for sale in proposed NSE IPO.
- Proposed sale represents 17.91% of Indian Bank's holding in NSE.
- Dividend received from NSE stood at Rs 29.31 crore in FY26.
- Transaction expected to be completed by end-Sept. 2026.
Stock Market Live: Fine Organic Acquires 80% In Oleofine Organics
Fine Organic Industries has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Oleofine Organics.
Fine Organic Industries
- Completes acquisition of 80% stake in Oleofine Organics for Rs 80.17 crore.
- Oleofine Organics becomes subsidiary with effect from 9 Sept. 2026.
- Oleofine Organics reported FY26 turnover of Rs 54.17 crore.
Stock Market Live: JK Paper Buys Remaining 20% In Radhesham Wellpack
JK Paper has completed the acquisition of the remaining stake in Radhesham Wellpack, making the company wholly owned.
JK Paper
- Acquires remaining 20% stake in Radhesham Wellpack for Rs 44.02 crore.
- Acquisition comprises 25,000 equity shares of Rs 100 each.
- Radhesham Wellpack becomes wholly owned subsidiary following the acquisition.
Stock Market Live: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Plans Rs 333 Crore Hubli Plant
Gujarat Ambuja Exports is setting up a new corn wet milling facility in Hubli as it expands capacity.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports
- To set up 850 TPD greenfield corn wet milling unit for Rs 333 crore in Hubli.
- Hubli unit manufacturing capacity to increase to 1,600 TPD from 750 TPD.
- To increase corn wet milling capacity to 9,000 TPD by 2030.
Stock Market Live: Hindustan Zinc Signs Six-Year Electric Truck Pact
Hindustan Zinc has entered a long-term transportation agreement covering electric trucks.
Hindustan Zinc
- Signs 6-year transportation pact with MFL India.
- Pact is for deployment of 30 electric trucks.
Stock Market Live: Gujarat Gas Morbi Volumes Fall To 0.8 Mmscmd
Gujarat Gas is seeing a sharp decline in Morbi region gas volumes amid a wide price gap between gas and propane.
Gujarat Gas
- Morbi region gas volumes have fallen to 0.8 mmscmd today.
- Fall in volumes owing to a price gap of more than Rs 20 between gas and propane.
- Gas volumes in the Morbi region in Q1FY27 stood at 5.67 mmscmd.
- mmscmd: million metric standard cubic meters per day.
- Source: Dealer Check.
Stock Market Live: IRB Infra August Toll Revenue Rises 25% YoY
IRB Infrastructure Developers reported higher toll revenue in August, supported by traffic growth and the FY27 tariff revision.
IRB Infrastructure Developers
- August toll revenue rises ~25% YoY to Rs 807 crore from Rs 646 crore.
- Management says traffic growth and FY27 tariff revision supported revenue growth.
- Expects positive traffic momentum to continue amid robust economic activity and festive season demand.
Stock Market Live: Coal India Production, Dispatch Rebound As Monsoon Impact Eases
Northern Coalfields has reported a sharp improvement in production and dispatches as monsoon-related disruption eases.
Coal India
- Subsidiary Northern Coalfields' coal production up 67% and coal dispatches up 75% as on 8 Sept.
- FY27 coal production at 51.43 MT; coal supplies at 55 MT till 8 Sept.
- Around 87% of coal supplies directed to the power sector.
- Rake loading rises to 41 rakes on 8 Sept. from average 19 rakes during 1-3 Sept.
- Coal India's daily coal production up 40% to 1.91 MT on 8 Sept. from average 1.36 MT during 1-3 Sept.
- Coal India's daily power sector dispatches up 27% to 1.74 MT on 8 Sept. from average 1.37 MT during 1-3 Sept.
Stock Market Live: Shakti Pumps Order Comes Alongside Promoter Buying
Shakti Pumps has reported a fresh solar pump order while promoter trust has also bought shares in the company.
Shakti Brothers Trust, promoter, bought 11,800 shares.
Stock Market Live: Six Stocks Enter F&O Ban For Today's Trade
Six securities have been placed under the derivatives ban as the trading session begins.
Stocks under ban
- Bandhan Bank
- Inox Wind
- Kaynes Tech
- LIC Housing Finance
- Manappuram Finance
- SAIL
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Says Oil India Could Rise Over Next 30 Days
Morgan Stanley retained its Equal-weight view on Oil India while highlighting several potential earnings and cash flow drivers.
MS on Oil India
- Maintain Equal-weight.
- Target price at Rs 506.
- Believes the share price will rise over the next 30 days.
- Offers differentiated leverage to tight oil and fuel refining markets.
- Own crude usage in the refinery helps it to capture the integrated upside despite windfall taxes on fuel in India.
- Sees growing oil production in H2 and good progress on tripling of refinery capacity by 2027.
- Sees Oil India as a key global beneficiary of the refining golden age.
- Upcoming NRL capacity ramp-up should provide an additional leg of earnings and FCF growth in Q2.
Stock Market Live: Citi Keeps Swiggy At Buy, TP Rs 390
Citi retained its Buy rating on Swiggy as it expects growth acceleration and improving contribution margins.
Citi on Swiggy
- Maintain Buy.
- Target price at Rs 390.
- Reiterated existing guidance of accelerating growth.
- Growth aided by step-up in new user acquisition and retention, dark store openings and differentiated selection.
- Existing guidance of 80bps contribution margins, likely from Q3, owing to domestic ownership.
- Sees food delivery as a value-play that is as much defensive versus new competition.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Initiates Gold Finance Sector Review
Jefferies expects competition in gold loans to increase as lenders accelerate branch expansion.
Jefferies on Gold Financiers
- Gold loan growth stays strong, but competition should rise as new players double branch additions in FY27.
- Bajaj Finance is driving 35% of the additions.
- New branches are mostly in non-south states and are also widening penetration.
- Incumbent gold NBFCs gain from execution and trust advantages and have widened product variants to defend share.
- Yield pressure has been limited.
- Gold prices remain the key swing factor.
- Retain Buy on Manappuram Finance and see balanced risk reward for Muthoot.
Stock Market Live: Citi Keeps HCL Tech At Sell, TP Rs 1,110
Citi retained its Sell rating on HCL Technologies, citing an unchanged demand environment and valuation concerns.
Citi on HCL Tech
- Maintain Sell.
- Target price at Rs 1,110.
- Demand environment remains largely unchanged; seasonality trends usual.
- Advanced AI new total addressable market; making good progress.
- Engineering services impacted by auto & telco verticals in Q1; should stabilise going forward.
- Software impacted by macro, decline in some parts of portfolio and shift towards term licences.
- Datacentre business – HCLT sees better value capture as a full stack player.
- Progress on advanced AI is encouraging, but HCL trades at decent premium to large cap peers.
Stock Market Live: CLSA Keeps Coforge At High Conviction Outperform
CLSA retained its positive stance on Coforge and said the chairman's resignation does not constitute a red flag.
CLSA on Coforge
- Maintain High Conviction Outperform.
- Target price at Rs 2,170.
- Chairman resignation not a red flag.
- Several facts underscore no major governance lapses at Coforge.
- Notes proactive exchange filing by Coforge management.
- Coforge books are thoroughly scanned by current and previous private equity investors and KPMG.
- Number of independent directors has gone up since FY24.
- Sees strong growth ahead on the back of revenue synergies from Encora.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Maintains Buy On Adani Energy, TP Rs 2,060
Jefferies retained its positive stance on Adani Energy Solutions as merchant power prices rise and trading tie-ups expand.
Jefferies on Adani Energy
- Maintain Buy.
- Target price at Rs 2,060.
- Increasing tie-ups in the trading segment are in line with management vision.
- Merchant power prices are up 2.1x YoY in Sept 2026 till date.
- Sees the company locked in for double-digit medium-term growth.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Retains Buy On Adani Enterprises, TP Rs 3,830
Jefferies expects Adani Enterprises to see an EBITDA inflection as its multiple growth platforms expand.
Jefferies on Adani Enterprises
- Maintain Buy.
- Target price at Rs 3,830.
- Calls the company a national champion with multiple growth platforms.
- Current value captures only part of the story.
- EBITDA inflection likely ahead, with an estimated 23% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-31.
- Airports, data centre and ANIL are the largest contributors.
Stock Market Live: Nomura Raises Ather Energy Target To Rs 1,926
Nomura has raised its target price on Ather Energy, citing the potential contribution from the Konarc launch and faster EV adoption.
Nomura on Ather Energy
- Maintain Buy.
- Target price raised to Rs 1,926 from Rs 1,714.
- Konarc launch to drive more upside.
- Faster EV adoption strengthens Ather's outlook.
- EV 2W expected to touch 22.0% by FY30F.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Initiates Buy On Vodafone Idea, TP Rs 20
Jefferies has initiated coverage on Vodafone Idea with a positive view on its potential turnaround.
Jefferies on Vodafone Idea
- Initiate Buy.
- Target price at Rs 20.
- Sees a high-beta turnaround opportunity in Indian telecom.
- Expects subscriber stabilisation to support an 11% revenue CAGR over FY26-29.
- Strong operating leverage expected to drive a 25% cash EBITDA CAGR and a sharp ROIC inflection through FY31.
- Premium multiples expected to sustain during the turnaround.
- Every 10% tariff hike potentially driving 34% equity upside.
- Risks include execution and funding
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports Remains Bernstein's Top Pick, TP Rs 1,973
Bernstein retained its positive view on Adani Ports, citing growth in power and container demand.
Bernstein on Adani Ports
- Maintain Outperform.
- Target price at Rs 1,973.
- Adani Ports is top pick in coverage.
- Rising power demand to increase coal demand, with Adani Ports a clear beneficiary.
- Sees the company as a structural winner in containers and dollar revenue.
- Notes Mundra port concession, AB Ports acquisition overhang and group health as risks that have been mitigated.
Stock Market Live: Natco Pharma Files Draft Letter For Rs 1,300 Crore Rights Issue
Natco Pharma has moved ahead with plans to raise capital through a proposed rights issue.
Natco Pharma
- Files draft letter of offer for proposed rights issue of equity shares.
- Proposed rights issue size up to Rs 1,300 crore.
Stock Market Live: Enviro Infra Gets Rs 224 Crore Wind Power LOI
Enviro Infra Engineers' subsidiary has received an LOI for EPC works on a 180 MW wind power project in Maharashtra.
Enviro Infra Engineers
- Subsidiary Suyog Urja receives LOI worth Rs 224.19 crore from Tata Power Renewable Energy.
- LOI awarded for EPC turnkey works for 180 MW NTPC wind power project at Parli, Maharashtra.
- Order to be executed by 31 Mar. 2027.
- Scope includes WTG foundation works, balance of plant works and 33 kV transmission line works.
- Project includes foundation works for 58 wind turbine generators.
- Also covers construction and commissioning of 33 kV transmission line and installation of STATCOM/harmonic filter systems.
Stock Market Live: Shakti Pumps Wins Rs 236 Crore Solar Pump Order
Shakti Pumps has received a large Maharashtra order for off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.
Shakti Pumps
- Receives order from MSEDC for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.
- Empanelment covers 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP solar water pumps across Maharashtra.
- Order value at Rs 236 crore.
- Order to be executed within 60 days from issuance of work order/notice to proceed.
- Scope includes design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of solar water pumping systems.
Stock Market Live: Dilip Buildcon Bags Rs 1,800 Crore LPG Pipeline Order
Dilip Buildcon has received a major long-duration project from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.
Dilip Buildcon
- Order value at Rs 1,800 crore.
- Order is for laying an LPG pipeline.
- Execution period is 3 years.
- Operation period is 25 years.
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Falls For Third Straight Session
The Dow fell more than 400 points, or 0.8%, on Wednesday. The S&P 500 declined 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.
Stock Market Live: US Equity Futures Trade Mixed After Three-Day Decline
Dow futures rose 0.1%, or 54 points, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.04%. Nasdaq-100 futures were marginally lower after Wall Street’s major indices declined for a third straight session.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Extends Gains Towards $102 A Barrel
Brent crude moved towards $102 a barrel, extending gains for a fifth straight session after settling above $100 for the first time since July. West Texas Intermediate traded near $97 a barrel.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Fall As Crude Prices Rise
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.38%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.71%. South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.50%.
Rising crude prices and escalating US-Iran tensions kept investors cautious.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening For Indian Equities
GIFT Nifty fell 81.20 points to an implied 23,471, indicating a weak start for Indian equities on Thursday.
Stock Market Live: Apple Unveils iPhone 18 Pro, Watch Series 12 And AirPods 5
Apple announced the Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5. AirPods 5 will start at $129, while a model with longer battery life will cost $149.
The iPhone 18 Pro will launch on Sept. 18, with pre-orders opening on Sept. 12. Its starting price will be $100 higher than the iPhone 17 Pro.
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