Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 10

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The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,463 level, a discount of nearly 89.20 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.86% and 1.08% respectively. US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.48% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 1.58% down.

US Market Recap

A resurgence in oil prices dragged stocks and bonds lower, with losses deepening after the Treasury said it will buy up to $6 billion of longer-dated government debt. Ten-year yields hit their highest since 2023.The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time, marking its third straight day of declines. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, according to Bloomberg.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Apple unveiled a foldable smartphone. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump downplayed concerns about rising oil prices and a war he said would end after the midterm election, though hostilities show little sign of easing.

Asian Market Recap

Asian stocks fell, tracking Wall Street's losses, as surging oil prices fueled inflation worries and pushed Treasury yields higher. Oil held above $101 a barrel.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.4%, with benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia all lower.

The yen snapped a three-day gain, slipping 0.1% to 153.65 per dollar.Hang Seng futures fell 0.9% and Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) dropped 1.3%. Japan's Topix was down 0.4%, according to Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Brent crude held near $101 a barrel as Iran vowed it was ready for a more intense war after hostilities flared across the Middle East, raising fears of deeper disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The global benchmark jumped 3.4% on Wednesday to close above $100 for the first time since July. West Texas Intermediate traded above $96.

Gold steadied as traders awaited US inflation data later this week for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will hike rates. Bullion held near $4,400 an ounce after rising 1% in the previous session to snap a three-day losing streak. Spot gold was flat at $4,400.32 an ounce at 7:22 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was little changed at $67.29 after gaining 2.4% previously, while platinum and palladium edged higher.

Stock Market Recap

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their losing streak on Wednesday, weighed down by heavy selling in IT and Realty stocks.

Meanwhile, escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed Brent crude oil prices above the $100-a-barrel mark, adding to concerns over the domestic market outlook. The surge in crude added to concerns over inflation, growth and corporate margins in the world's third-largest crude oil importer.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.86%, or 203.60 points, lower at 23,431.50, while the BSE Sensex closed 1.08%, or 813.35 points, lower at 74,764.23 levels.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 10: Nifty Support Cracks To 23,300 As Bearish Sentiment Extends | Check Key Levels

Stocks In News

Parag Milk Foods: Launches Avvatar Popped Protein Chips, expanding its nutrition portfolio into the snacking category. The launch expands the Avvatar portfolio beyond protein powders, ready-to-drink beverages and protein bars into snacking. Launch supports the strategy to build new growth avenues in nutrition and adjacent food categories.

Launches Avvatar Popped Protein Chips, expanding its nutrition portfolio into the snacking category. The launch expands the Avvatar portfolio beyond protein powders, ready-to-drink beverages and protein bars into snacking. Launch supports the strategy to build new growth avenues in nutrition and adjacent food categories. Hindustan Zinc: Signs six-year transportation pact with MFL India for deployment of 30 electric trucks.

Signs six-year transportation pact with MFL India for deployment of 30 electric trucks. SEAMEC: ONGC vessel Samudra Sevak arrives in Mumbai after completion of emergency dry docking. Vessel SEAMEC Agastya off-hired from Sept. 8, 2026 due to technical reasons.

ONGC vessel Samudra Sevak arrives in Mumbai after completion of emergency dry docking. Vessel SEAMEC Agastya off-hired from Sept. 8, 2026 due to technical reasons. Gujarat Ambuja Exports: To set up 850 TPD greenfield corn wet milling unit for Rs 333 crore in Hubli. Hubli unit manufacturing capacity to increase to 1,600 TPD from 750 TPD. To increase corn wet milling capacity to 9,000 TPD by 2030.

To set up 850 TPD greenfield corn wet milling unit for Rs 333 crore in Hubli. Hubli unit manufacturing capacity to increase to 1,600 TPD from 750 TPD. To increase corn wet milling capacity to 9,000 TPD by 2030. Union Bank of India: Bank unions call strike on Sept. 11, Sept. 28-30 and from Oct. 26 onwards. UFBU, AIBOA, AIBASM and BKSM to participate in proposed strikes. Bank says branch and office operations may be impacted if strike proceeds. Taking steps to ensure smooth operations during strike period. Unable to quantify impact at present.

Bank unions call strike on Sept. 11, Sept. 28-30 and from Oct. 26 onwards. UFBU, AIBOA, AIBASM and BKSM to participate in proposed strikes. Bank says branch and office operations may be impacted if strike proceeds. Taking steps to ensure smooth operations during strike period. Unable to quantify impact at present. Wipro: Launches CISO Command Centre with CrowdStrike for enterprise cybersecurity operations.

Launches CISO Command Centre with CrowdStrike for enterprise cybersecurity operations. Shriram Finance: Allots NCDs worth Rs 2,220 crore on private placement basis.

Allots NCDs worth Rs 2,220 crore on private placement basis. Coal India: Subsidiary Northern Coalfields reports coal production up 67% and dispatches up 75% as of Sept. 8 after monsoon impact eases. FY27 coal production at 51.43 MT and coal supplies at 55 MT till Sept. 8. Around 87% of coal supplies directed to the power sector. Rake loading rises to 41 rakes on Sept. 8 from average 19 rakes during Sept. 1-3. Coal India's daily coal production rises 40% to 1.91 MT on Sept. 8 from average 1.36 MT during Sept. 1-3. Daily power sector dispatches rise 27% to 1.74 MT from average 1.37 MT during Sept. 1-3.

Subsidiary Northern Coalfields reports coal production up 67% and dispatches up 75% as of Sept. 8 after monsoon impact eases. FY27 coal production at 51.43 MT and coal supplies at 55 MT till Sept. 8. Around 87% of coal supplies directed to the power sector. Rake loading rises to 41 rakes on Sept. 8 from average 19 rakes during Sept. 1-3. Coal India's daily coal production rises 40% to 1.91 MT on Sept. 8 from average 1.36 MT during Sept. 1-3. Daily power sector dispatches rise 27% to 1.74 MT from average 1.37 MT during Sept. 1-3. IRB Infrastructure Developers: August toll revenue rises around 25% YoY to Rs 807 crore from Rs 646 crore. Management says traffic growth and FY27 tariff revision supported revenue growth. Expects positive traffic momentum to continue amid robust economic activity and festive season demand.

August toll revenue rises around 25% YoY to Rs 807 crore from Rs 646 crore. Management says traffic growth and FY27 tariff revision supported revenue growth. Expects positive traffic momentum to continue amid robust economic activity and festive season demand. AU Small Finance Bank: RBI approves ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in the bank.

RBI approves ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in the bank. Eris Lifesciences: Avails term loan of Rs 45 crore from Axis Bank. Total outstanding borrowings comprise term loans of Rs 155.77 crore and working capital loans of Rs 55 crore.

Avails term loan of Rs 45 crore from Axis Bank. Total outstanding borrowings comprise term loans of Rs 155.77 crore and working capital loans of Rs 55 crore. Shakti Pumps: Receives order from MSEDC for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across Maharashtra. Empanelment covers 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP solar water pumps. Order value at Rs 236 crore. Order to be executed within 60 days from issuance of work order/notice to proceed. Scope includes design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning.

Receives order from MSEDC for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across Maharashtra. Empanelment covers 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP solar water pumps. Order value at Rs 236 crore. Order to be executed within 60 days from issuance of work order/notice to proceed. Scope includes design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning. Central Bank: UFBU announces strikes on Sept. 11, Sept. 28-30 and continuous strike from Oct. 26. Bank taking necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of branches and offices if strike materialises. Operations may be affected if strike proceeds.

UFBU announces strikes on Sept. 11, Sept. 28-30 and continuous strike from Oct. 26. Bank taking necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of branches and offices if strike materialises. Operations may be affected if strike proceeds. JK Paper: Acquires remaining 20% stake in Radhesham Wellpack for Rs 44.02 crore. Acquisition comprises 25,000 equity shares of Rs 100 each. Radhesham Wellpack becomes wholly owned subsidiary following the acquisition.

Acquires remaining 20% stake in Radhesham Wellpack for Rs 44.02 crore. Acquisition comprises 25,000 equity shares of Rs 100 each. Radhesham Wellpack becomes wholly owned subsidiary following the acquisition. Natco Pharma: Files draft letter of offer for proposed rights issue of equity shares. Proposed rights issue size up to Rs 1,300 crore.

Files draft letter of offer for proposed rights issue of equity shares. Proposed rights issue size up to Rs 1,300 crore. ICICI Bank: RBI approves ICICI Prudential AMC to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. Approval covers acquisition of up to 9.95% of paid-up share capital or voting rights in each bank. ICICI Prudential AMC required to acquire major shareholding within one year. Approvals to stand cancelled if not complied with.

RBI approves ICICI Prudential AMC to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. Approval covers acquisition of up to 9.95% of paid-up share capital or voting rights in each bank. ICICI Prudential AMC required to acquire major shareholding within one year. Approvals to stand cancelled if not complied with. Enviro Infra Engineers: Subsidiary Suyog Urja receives LOI worth Rs 224.19 crore from Tata Power Renewable Energy for EPC turnkey works for 180 MW NTPC wind power project at Parli, Maharashtra. Order to be executed by March 31, 2027. Scope includes WTG foundation works, balance of plant works and 33 kV transmission line works. Project includes foundation works for 58 wind turbine generators, construction and commissioning of 33 kV transmission line and installation of STATCOM/harmonic filter systems.

Subsidiary Suyog Urja receives LOI worth Rs 224.19 crore from Tata Power Renewable Energy for EPC turnkey works for 180 MW NTPC wind power project at Parli, Maharashtra. Order to be executed by March 31, 2027. Scope includes WTG foundation works, balance of plant works and 33 kV transmission line works. Project includes foundation works for 58 wind turbine generators, construction and commissioning of 33 kV transmission line and installation of STATCOM/harmonic filter systems. Hinduja Global Solutions: Subsidiary IndusInd Media & Communications approves sale of entire 51% stake in Bhima Riddhi Infotainment. Sale consideration at Rs 16 crore, comprising Rs 10 crore towards share sale/buyback and Rs 6 crore from sale of set-top boxes. Transaction expected to be completed on or before Sept. 30, 2026. Bhima Riddhi reported FY26 turnover of Rs 99.80 crore and net worth of Rs 19.26 crore.

Subsidiary IndusInd Media & Communications approves sale of entire 51% stake in Bhima Riddhi Infotainment. Sale consideration at Rs 16 crore, comprising Rs 10 crore towards share sale/buyback and Rs 6 crore from sale of set-top boxes. Transaction expected to be completed on or before Sept. 30, 2026. Bhima Riddhi reported FY26 turnover of Rs 99.80 crore and net worth of Rs 19.26 crore. Gujarat Gas: Morbi region gas volumes fall to 0.8 mmscmd, owing to a price gap of more than Rs 20 between gas and propane. Gas volumes in Morbi stood at 5.67 mmscmd in Q1FY27. Source: Dealer check.

Morbi region gas volumes fall to 0.8 mmscmd, owing to a price gap of more than Rs 20 between gas and propane. Gas volumes in Morbi stood at 5.67 mmscmd in Q1FY27. Source: Dealer check. TSF Investments: NCLT Chennai sanctions amalgamation of Forge 2000 Private Limited with Axles India. Forge 2000 is a wholly owned subsidiary and Axles India is a subsidiary. NCLT order dated Aug. 27, 2026 uploaded on NCLT portal on Sept. 8, 2026.

NCLT Chennai sanctions amalgamation of Forge 2000 Private Limited with Axles India. Forge 2000 is a wholly owned subsidiary and Axles India is a subsidiary. NCLT order dated Aug. 27, 2026 uploaded on NCLT portal on Sept. 8, 2026. HMA Agro Industries: Executes share sale agreement to divest entire stake in FNS Agro Foods. To sell 8,95,593 equity shares at Rs 55.92 per share, aggregating Rs 5.01 crore. Proposed acquirers comprise promoters and promoter group members. Transaction classified as a related party transaction.

Executes share sale agreement to divest entire stake in FNS Agro Foods. To sell 8,95,593 equity shares at Rs 55.92 per share, aggregating Rs 5.01 crore. Proposed acquirers comprise promoters and promoter group members. Transaction classified as a related party transaction. Cupid: Promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquires 15 lakh equity shares through open market transaction. Stake increases to 33.80% from 33.69%. Promoter group holding rises to 46.75% from 46.64%.

Promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquires 15 lakh equity shares through open market transaction. Stake increases to 33.80% from 33.69%. Promoter group holding rises to 46.75% from 46.64%. Keystone Realtors: Forms One Landmark House LLP on Sept. 8, 2026 with Rs 50,000 investment and 50% profit sharing.

Forms One Landmark House LLP on Sept. 8, 2026 with Rs 50,000 investment and 50% profit sharing. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Income Tax Commissioner dismisses company's appeal against AY25 assessment order and demand notice of Rs 6 crore. Company to challenge order before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Company says it has strong grounds to defend its position and will pursue available legal remedies. Order received on Sept. 8, 2026.

Income Tax Commissioner dismisses company's appeal against AY25 assessment order and demand notice of Rs 6 crore. Company to challenge order before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Company says it has strong grounds to defend its position and will pursue available legal remedies. Order received on Sept. 8, 2026. Dilip Buildcon: Gets Rs 1,800 crore order from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to lay LPG pipeline. Execution period is three years and operation period is 25 years.

Gets Rs 1,800 crore order from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to lay LPG pipeline. Execution period is three years and operation period is 25 years. Punjab National Bank: UFBU proposes strike on Sept. 11. UFBU, AIBASM and BKSM propose strike on Sept. 28-30 and continuous strike from Oct. 26. Bank taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of operations.

UFBU proposes strike on Sept. 11. UFBU, AIBASM and BKSM propose strike on Sept. 28-30 and continuous strike from Oct. 26. Bank taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of operations. JSW Energy: Ind-Ra affirms existing ratings and assigns IND AA/Stable ratings on proposed debentures and loans.

Ind-Ra affirms existing ratings and assigns IND AA/Stable ratings on proposed debentures and loans. Schneider Electric: GST adjudication order demands Rs 3.47 crore IGST, Rs 35.18 lakh penalty, plus interest for FY23.

GST adjudication order demands Rs 3.47 crore IGST, Rs 35.18 lakh penalty, plus interest for FY23. Fine Organic Industries: Completes acquisition of 80% stake in Oleofine Organics for Rs 80.17 crore. Oleofine Organics becomes subsidiary with effect from Sept. 9, 2026. Oleofine Organics reported FY26 turnover of Rs 54.17 crore.

Completes acquisition of 80% stake in Oleofine Organics for Rs 80.17 crore. Oleofine Organics becomes subsidiary with effect from Sept. 9, 2026. Oleofine Organics reported FY26 turnover of Rs 54.17 crore. Bank of Maharashtra: Seven unions propose strike on Sept. 11. Bank taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of operations.

Seven unions propose strike on Sept. 11. Bank taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of operations. REC: Sells Musalgaon Power Transmission to Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company for Rs 2.2 crore.

Sells Musalgaon Power Transmission to Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company for Rs 2.2 crore. Canara HSBC Life Insurance: Board approves reappointment of Independent Directors Dr Kishore Kumar Sansi and Supratim Bandyopadhyay for three years.

Board approves reappointment of Independent Directors Dr Kishore Kumar Sansi and Supratim Bandyopadhyay for three years. Muthoot Finance: Asia Asset Finance PLC allots 3.29 crore shares for Rs 31 crore to the company.

Asia Asset Finance PLC allots 3.29 crore shares for Rs 31 crore to the company. 63Moons: NCLT approves Ticker Limited resolution plan on Sept. 8, 2026.

NCLT approves Ticker Limited resolution plan on Sept. 8, 2026. Anupam Rasayan: Completes acquisition of 2,60,065 Tanfac shares for Rs 60.88 crore on preferential basis.

Completes acquisition of 2,60,065 Tanfac shares for Rs 60.88 crore on preferential basis. Raghav Productivity Enhancers: CRISIL upgrades long-term bank facilities rating to CRISIL A/Stable from CRISIL A-/Positive. Rating upgrade applies to Rs 15 crore long-term bank facilities.

CRISIL upgrades long-term bank facilities rating to CRISIL A/Stable from CRISIL A-/Positive. Rating upgrade applies to Rs 15 crore long-term bank facilities. Indian Bank: UFBU calls strike on Sept. 11, Sept. 28-30 and continuous strike from Oct. 26. UFBU comprises AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBOC and INBEF. Bank has made arrangements to ensure smooth functioning during strike period. Branch and office operations may be affected if strike materialises.

UFBU calls strike on Sept. 11, Sept. 28-30 and continuous strike from Oct. 26. UFBU comprises AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBOC and INBEF. Bank has made arrangements to ensure smooth functioning during strike period. Branch and office operations may be affected if strike materialises. IDBI Bank: Clarifies it cannot confirm or deny media report on strategic disinvestment process, citing confidentiality. Strategic disinvestment is being undertaken by Government of India through a competitive bidding process. Company has no role in the reported IIFL Finance matter.

Clarifies it cannot confirm or deny media report on strategic disinvestment process, citing confidentiality. Strategic disinvestment is being undertaken by Government of India through a competitive bidding process. Company has no role in the reported IIFL Finance matter. Nesco: Receives penalty of Rs 2.10 crore from National Highways Logistics Management Limited for delay in project implementation timelines.

Receives penalty of Rs 2.10 crore from National Highways Logistics Management Limited for delay in project implementation timelines. Indian Bank: To divest up to 15 lakh NSE shares through offer for sale in proposed NSE IPO. Proposed sale represents 17.91% of Indian Bank's holding in NSE. Dividend received from NSE stood at Rs 29.31 crore in FY26. Transaction expected to be completed by end-September 2026.

To divest up to 15 lakh NSE shares through offer for sale in proposed NSE IPO. Proposed sale represents 17.91% of Indian Bank's holding in NSE. Dividend received from NSE stood at Rs 29.31 crore in FY26. Transaction expected to be completed by end-September 2026. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: RBI approves acquisition of aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. Acquisition to be undertaken on behalf of schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, AIF schemes and PMS clients.

RBI approves acquisition of aggregate holding of up to 9.95% in CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. Acquisition to be undertaken on behalf of schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, AIF schemes and PMS clients. Aditya Infotech: Fire reported at AIL Dixon's Kopparthy plant on Sept. 9, 2026. Estimated loss at Rs 28 crore.

Fire reported at AIL Dixon's Kopparthy plant on Sept. 9, 2026. Estimated loss at Rs 28 crore. Aditya Infotech: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal rules in favour of the company in AY20 tax matter. ITAT deletes remaining tax addition of Rs 3.60 crore and dismisses additional grounds raised by the Revenue. Entire additions of Rs 40.38 crore made during AY20 assessment proceedings stand deleted.

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal rules in favour of the company in AY20 tax matter. ITAT deletes remaining tax addition of Rs 3.60 crore and dismisses additional grounds raised by the Revenue. Entire additions of Rs 40.38 crore made during AY20 assessment proceedings stand deleted. RBL Bank: Approves pricing, tenure and other terms of senior notes under its $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Senior notes to be issued under the programme established by the bank. Comes in continuation of EMTN Programme establishment announced on Sept. 7, 2026.

Approves pricing, tenure and other terms of senior notes under its $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Senior notes to be issued under the programme established by the bank. Comes in continuation of EMTN Programme establishment announced on Sept. 7, 2026. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: Sanjeev Kumar, IAS takes additional charge as Managing Director effective Sept. 9, 2026. Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS ceases to be Managing Director effective Sept. 9, 2026 following transfer. Company to place proposal for appointment of Sanjeev Kumar, IAS as Additional Director and Managing Director before the Board.

Board Meetings

Ajmera Realty & Infra India: To decide on fund raising.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: To decide on fund raising.

Share To Exit Lock-In

Sedemac Mechatronics: 17 million shares, representing 38% of outstanding shares, to exit six-month lock-in.

IPO Opening

Veegaland Developers IPO: Veegaland Developers is engaged in real estate development, focusing on residential, commercial and mixed-use projects. The company undertakes planning, construction and execution of property developments, with its portfolio comprising housing projects, commercial complexes and integrated developments.

Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Assets 483.81 326.65 221.01 Total Income 254.16 196.22 114.61 Profit After Tax 26.61 20.43 7.87 EBITDA 42.64 33.77 16.72 Net Worth 266.90 65.44 45.07 Reserves and Surplus 233.15 60.44 40.07 Total Borrowing 85.59 176.97 120.23

Amount in Rs crore.

AGM

Thomas Cook: AGM.

Sammaan Capital: AGM.

Interarch Build: AGM.

TD Power System: AGM.

Vadilal Industries: AGM.

Schneider Infra: AGM.

Sambhv Steel: AGM.

Carraro India: AGM.

United Food: AGM.

Sai Parenterals: AGM.

Shalby: AGM.

Bulk/Block Deals

AGI Infra: Arihant Capital Markets bought 12,547 shares at Rs 289.43 per share.

Birla Cables: Neo Apex Share Broking Services bought 7,848 shares at Rs 352.91 per share.

Graphite India: HRTI bought 1.80 lakh shares at Rs 843.06 per share. JunoMoneta Finsol bought 6,812 shares at Rs 847.21 per share. QE Securities sold 53,948 shares at Rs 842.65 per share.

Lumino Industries: JunoMoneta Finsol bought 4,305 shares at Rs 107.04 per share.

Rays of Belief: Ramesh Kumar bought 1.18 lakh shares at Rs 235.28 per share.

MV Electrosystems: Irage Broking Services bought 94,920 shares at Rs 920.93 per share. HRTI bought 38,770 shares at Rs 917.90 per share. JunoMoneta Finsol bought 9,229 shares at Rs 923.67 per share. QE Securities bought 8,409 shares at Rs 923.46 per share. Elixir Wealth Management bought 3,806 shares at Rs 921.39 per share. Irage Broking Services sold 94,856 shares at Rs 921.36 per share. HRTI sold 88,575 shares at Rs 923.70 per share.

Premier Explosives: Ashika Global Securities sold 4.50 lakh shares at Rs 666.52 per share.

Ratnaveer: Arihant Capital Markets sold 10,277 shares at Rs 299.60 per share.

Raymond: HRTI bought 97,485 shares at Rs 801.13 per share. QE Securities bought 1,761 shares at Rs 799.94 per share.

Rhetan TMT: Shivam Virendra Sharma bought 87.25 lakh shares at Rs 28.51 per share. Rathod Yuvrajsinh bought 87 lakh shares at Rs 28.51 per share. Panchal Hiren Jagdishbhai bought 87 lakh shares at Rs 28.51 per share. Jagid Vanitaben Rajendraprasad sold 23.72 lakh shares at Rs 28.25 per share.

Tempsens: JunoMoneta Finsol sold 4,844 shares at Rs 593.68 per share.

Biocon: Activ Pine sold 1.66 crore shares at Rs 385 per share. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 74.03 lakh shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 14.24 lakh shares, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 12.77 lakh shares, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 12.77 lakh shares, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 6.50 lakh shares, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore bought 6.50 lakh shares, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund bought 6.50 lakh shares, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought 6.50 lakh shares and Bajaj Life Insurance bought 6.50 lakh shares, all at Rs 385 per share.

Insider Trades

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Promoter and Director, bought 50,000 shares.

Indoco Remedies: Aditi M. Panandikar, Promoter and Director, bought 4,970 shares. Madhura Suresh Kare, Promoter, bought 4,900 shares. Suresh G Kare, Promoter and Director, bought 14,534 shares. Aruna Suresh Kare, Promoter, bought 14,526 shares.

Jindal Stainless: JSL Overseas Holding, Promoter Group, bought 6,41,817 shares.

Nava: AV Dwellings, Promoter Group, bought 5,000 shares.

Jash Engineering: Rohan Patel, Promoter Group, sold 10,000 shares. Pratik Patel, Promoter and Director, bought 10,000 shares.

Indokem: Priyanilgiri Holdings, Promoter Group, sold 51 shares.

Shakti Pumps India: Shakti Brothers Trust, Promoter, bought 11,800 shares.

Aarti Pharmalabs: Safechem Enterprises, Promoter Group, sold 59,400 shares. Relacion Trusteeship Services, Promoter Group, sold 60,000 shares.

Swan Corp: Swan Engitech, Promoter Group, pledged 20 lakh shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band Change From 10% To 5%

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart

Price Band Change From 20% To 10%

MV Electrosystems

Wheels India

Short-Term ASM Framework Stage I

ESDS Software Solution

Raymond

Wheels India

Securities Excluded From ASM Framework

Alok Industries

Cyient

Electronics Mart India

ALSO READ: Crude Tops $100: Fuel Retailers Bleed Rs 23/Litre On Diesel, Rs 5 On Petrol

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures up 0.92% to 23,530 at a premium of 99 points.

Nifty Options September 15 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000; maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities Under Ban Period

Bandhan Bank

Inox Wind

Kaynes Technology

LIC Housing Finance

Manappuram Finance

SAIL

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