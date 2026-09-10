Rs 5 Lakh Corpus To Rs 1 Crore: How Much Of The Journey Comes From Your Money And Compounding?

Going from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore is not simply about putting aside more money. The source of portfolio growth can shift considerably as the investment base gets bigger.

The first Rs 5 lakh is largely a result of disciplined saving. Once that foundation is in place, investment returns begin to contribute more to the corpus. Over a longer period, the portfolio can benefit increasingly from compounding, allowing returns themselves to generate further growth.

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The road from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore is not simply a Rs 95 lakh shortfall to be filled through fresh investments. As the portfolio grows, the role played by investment gains also begins to change.

Consider an investor who has already accumulated Rs 5 lakh and leaves the money invested for the long term. Assuming an average annual return of 12%, the corpus could reach approximately:

Investing In A Mutual Fund Lump Sum:

Total investment: Rs 5 lakh

Tenure: 27 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.02 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.07 crore

The calculations above are hypothetical and should not be treated as assured returns. Investment performance is likely to fluctuate over time, with taxes, fees and inflation also influencing the eventual value of the corpus.

What the illustration demonstrates is the potential of time and compounding. A Rs 5 lakh lump sum, left untouched for decades, can potentially grow into a much larger corpus without further additions.

The equation changes when the objective is to reach Rs 1 crore sooner.

An investor who wants to accelerate the process may find that relying solely on the original Rs 5 lakh is insufficient. Continuing to invest through regular contributions can help build the corpus faster while giving compounding a larger base to work with.

Consider an investor who starts with Rs 5 lakh and continues investing Rs 10,000 a month. At an assumed annual return of 12%, compounded monthly, the corpus could grow significantly over 18 years.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 10,000

Tenure: 18 years

Total investment: Rs 21.6 lakh

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 49.57 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 71.17 lakh

Investing In A Mutual Fund Lump Sum:

Total investment: Rs 5 lakh

Tenure: 18 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 33.45 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 38.45 lakh

In the early stages of wealth creation, the investor's savings account for most of the portfolio's growth. As the capital base expands, the returns generated by existing investments begin to carry greater weight.

The process starts with saving enough to create an investable corpus. Continued contributions build on that foundation, while time allows the money already invested to compound. Eventually, the portfolio can reach a size where market-linked gains add a meaningful amount to its value.

This also explains why building the first few lakhs can be the toughest part of the journey. With only a small amount invested, there is little capital generating returns, leaving the investor's fresh contributions to shoulder much of the burden.

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