Rs 10 Lakh Lumpsum Vs Rs 25,000 SIP: Which Can Build A Bigger Corpus In 20 Years?

Investors often face a choice between putting a large amount into the market immediately and investing smaller sums on a regular basis. Consider Rs 10 lakh available today, sourced from savings, a bonus, an inheritance or the maturity of a fixed deposit. Instead of investing the entire amount upfront, you could commit Rs 25,000 a month through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

The question is which approach has the potential to generate the larger corpus over two decades.

Which strategy comes out on top is not determined by the investment amount alone. The total money put in, the benefit of compounding, the timing of investments and the ability to stay invested all have a bearing on the eventual corpus. Here is a look at the numbers and the key assumptions from the perspective of Indian investors.

To keep the comparison simple, we will assume an average annual return of 12% for both investments over 20 years.

This is only a hypothetical rate used to demonstrate the effect of compounding. Actual market returns can vary considerably, and mutual fund returns are not guaranteed.

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Investing In A Mutual Fund Lump Sum:

Total investment: Rs 10 lakh

Tenure: 20 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 86.46 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 96.46 lakh

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 25,000

Tenure: 20 years

Total investment: Rs 60 lakh

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.7 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 2.3 crore

The lump-sum route gets an early head start, with the full Rs 10 lakh entering the market on the first day. This means the entire investment has two decades to potentially benefit from compounding.

A SIP follows a more gradual path, with Rs 25,000 invested each month rather than committing the full amount upfront.

The bigger distinction lies in the amount invested over time. By the end of 20 years, the SIP investor would have put in Rs 60 lakh, six times the Rs 10 lakh invested through the lump-sum approach.

That means the SIP approach has considerably more money being deployed over the 20 years, giving it a larger pool of capital from which to build the eventual corpus.

Each monthly SIP instalment also gets its own compounding window. The money invested in the early years has decades to grow, while contributions made towards the end of the period have far less time to accumulate returns.

For Indian savers, the broader takeaway is that investment discipline and time in the market can play a major role alongside the initial amount. The right choice between a lump sum, SIP or a mix of both should reflect an investor's goals, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

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