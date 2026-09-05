Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 15: Nivin Pauly Starrer Shows Strong Growth In Third Week

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued its box-office run on its third Friday, showing a rise in collections compared to the previous day. The film has now completed 15 days in theatres.

Day 15 Collection

On Day 15, the film earned Rs 6.00 crore in net revenue in India from 1,756 shows. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 108.15 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 126.25 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film added Rs 2.25 crore from overseas markets on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 112.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 238.50 crore.

The Day 15 figure marks a 48.1% increase over the previous day's India net collection of Rs 4.05 crore.

The Malayalam version contributed the largest share, Rs 5.30 crore, at 68% occupancy across 1,756 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 30 lakh, while the Telugu version earned Rs 40 lakh, the report stated.

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Box Office Performance

Based on Sacnilk data, the film opened its theatrical journey with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, while Days 5 and 6 each contributed Rs 7.90 crore. The first week ended with a total of Rs 52.30 crore.

The second week began strongly, with the film earning Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. Collections then stood at Rs 6.00 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 14. The second week accumulated Rs 49.85 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story revolves around Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding in her neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin. The film explores themes of love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. The Malayalam romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

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