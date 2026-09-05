India vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W v PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026

India Women and Pakistan Women will renew their rivalry on Saturday in a crucial Group A clash of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai, with India looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table and Pakistan aiming to boost their semi-final chances.

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Date And Time

The India Women vs Pakistan Women match will be played on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. IST.

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the livestream of the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Live telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV

India Vs Pakistan Preview

A commanding 137-run win over Hong Kong has given India a massive confidence boost ahead of the big clash. Smriti Mandhana was at the heart of the emphatic triumph, producing a remarkable 124 off 64 deliveries to break a major record in women's international cricket.

Mandhana's stunning knock carried an added milestone as she moved beyond Mithali Raj to become women's international cricket's leading run-scorer. Her partnership with the hard-hitting Shafali Verma has given India's batting a potent edge at the top.

India's bowling attack has emerged as another major strength. Deepti Sharma has once again taken the top spot on the women's T20I wicket-taking charts, while pacers Nandni Sharma and Kranti Gaud have made early inroads with disciplined new-ball spells that have kept scoring in check during the powerplay.

A 35-run victory over Thailand gave Pakistan the ideal start to their campaign and plenty of belief ahead of the meeting with India.

Opener Muneeba Ali provided the batting foundation with a determined fifty despite testing weather conditions.

Fatima Sana's side also possesses considerable strength in the spin department, with Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan forming the core of their slow-bowling attack. The trio will be tasked with exploiting Dubai's slower conditions and preventing India's stroke-makers from dictating the middle phase.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Group A Points Table

Position Team Matches Points NRR 1 India Women 2 4 5.775 2 Pakistan Women 1 2 1.75 3 Thailand Women 3 2 -2.05 4 Hong Kong Women 2 0 -3.575

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

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