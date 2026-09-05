US Forces Hit Iranian Tanker Near Kharg Island, Key Oil Export Hub: Report

An Iranian oil tanker was hit by U.S. forces near Kharg Island in the Gulf on Saturday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, raising the tension around a strategic hub that handles much of Iran's crude exports.

A Tasnim correspondent on Kharg Island said the tanker was struck by four U.S. missiles while anchored off the island. The agency, citing local sources, reported that no one was injured and that the crew was being evacuated from the vessel.

ALSO READ : Iran Nuclear Site In Trump's Crosshairs? US President Warns Pickaxe Mountain Could Be Hit Soon

There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities. The U.S. Central Command also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reported strike comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump said Kharg Island was being “blown to smithereens” in a social media post accompanied by an AI-generated video.

Iranian authorities have previously warned of a strong response if the strategic oil hub comes under attack.

Kharg Island is central to Iran's oil-export infrastructure. Iran, the third-largest crude producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, routed about 90% of its crude exports through the island before the war.

Oil flows have since been disrupted by a U.S. naval blockade imposed in mid-April.

ALSO READ : Hormuz, Missiles, Cyberattacks: How Iran Is Gaining Leverage In US War: Report

The reported attack could add fresh pressure on Iran's already strained oil industry and economy, while raising concerns over global crude supplies and energy-market volatility.

The United States imposed the blockade after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor that carried about one-fifth of the world's oil supply before the conflict.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.