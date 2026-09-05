'People Called Me Nikhil': Nithin Kamath's Funny Note As Brother Turns 40

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath wished his younger brother Nikhil Kamath on his 40th birthday with a humorous post about the two being mistaken for each other over the years. He joked that Nikhil's growing public profile has now reversed the situation, with people mistaking him for Nikhil instead.

“For many years, people called Nikhil ‘Nithin',” Kamath said, pointing to a reversal in the brothers' public identities.

Over the last three to four years, however, Nikhil's rising profile, driven largely by the growing success of his podcast and media platform WTF, has turned the tables.

Nithin said the confusion has now flipped, with people increasingly addressing him as “Nikhil”. The mix-up has extended beyond in-person encounters, as he regularly receives emails, LinkedIn messages and social media posts intended for his brother.

Kamath also used the birthday post to highlight Nikhil's knack for building relationships from a young age.

“Right from when he was maybe 15 or 16, he was always the guy to go to for anything,” Nithin wrote, describing his brother as someone who seemed to know the right people and could make connections effortless there.

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He recalled a particularly amusing example from their younger days.

If he wanted to go out drinking, Nithin said, he would simply ask Nikhil where to go.

His brother would recommend places and assure him that there would be no entry fee, provided he told the bouncer Nikhil's name.

While the post was largely humorous, Nithin admitted that seeing his brother turn 40 had left him feeling unexpectedly old.

“Damn, I can't believe he's 40,” he wrote, adding that Nikhil reaching the milestone had made him realise his own age more sharply.

Nikhil Kamath, who co-founded Zerodha with Nithin, has in recent years expanded his public profile through WTF, a podcast and entrepreneurial platform featuring conversations with prominent figures across business, technology and culture.

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