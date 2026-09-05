Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ravi Teja Starrer Crosses Major Milestone With Strong Growth In India

Irumudi continues to perform well at the box office, with its latest collection adding to an impressive overall run.

Irumudi Day 15 Box Office Collection

On Day 15, Irumudi earned Rs 4.90 crore net in India from 1,939 shows, taking its India net total to Rs 154.65 crore and gross to Rs 179.70 crore.

According to Sacnilk data, the film added Rs 0.10 crore overseas, taking its overseas gross to Rs 21.90 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 201.60 crore. Its Day 15 collection saw a 36.1% growth from the previous day's Rs 3.60 crore, while the film also crossed the Rs 150 crore India net mark.

The film recorded 46.6% overall occupancy. The Telugu version earned Rs 4.89 crore from 1,917 shows at 47% occupancy, while the Tamil version collected Rs 0.01 crore from 22 shows at 11% occupancy, the report stated.

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Irumudi Box Office Performance

The film had a strong opening week, collecting Rs 92.15 crore in its first seven days. It opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19.00 crore on Day 3. The film then earned Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7.

In Week 2, Irumudi added another Rs 57.60 crore. The film collected Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15.00 crore on Day 10. It then earned Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 14.

About The Film

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja alongside child actor Nakshathra, Sai Kumar and Swasika. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The story revolves around an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall and decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.

ALSO READ: Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues To Maintain Steady Run

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