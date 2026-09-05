Anthropic's Much-Awaited IPO Marketing Push Shifts To Mid-October: Report

Anthropic is now expected to begin marketing its initial public offering no earlier than mid-October, with the listing likely to close just days before the US midterm elections in November, according to Reuters.

The artificial intelligence company had earlier been on track to make its IPO prospectus public as soon as next week, a key step that sets the final stages of an offering in motion.

That timeline has now slipped to late September, according to two of the sources cited by Reuters, who cautioned that the schedule, including the date, could still change.

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The delay pushes back what several investors have described as a potential $2 trillion listing, which would rank among the largest IPOs ever attempted and serve as a major test of public-market appetite for AI companies.

Reuters noted that such scheduling shifts are common as firms navigate market conditions, regulatory reviews and other preparations ahead of going public.

As part of the process, Anthropic is working to finalise a $15 billion revolving credit facility, after which analysts, including those at the banks financing the deal, are expected to hold briefings with the company, one person said.

Bloomberg News had earlier reported that Anthropic was in talks to expand the facility to that size.

Companies typically leave a gap of a few weeks between analyst meetings and the public release of an IPO prospectus, though Anthropic's window is expected to be shorter since analysts are already familiar with the company, according to the source.

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Meanwhile, Anthropic declined to comment on the report.

The offering is being closely watched as investors look for public-market exposure to the fast-growing AI sector, and could arrive around the same time as potential listings from other AI firms, including OpenAI.

Elon Musk's SpaceX went public in June at a record $1.77 trillion valuation, underscoring investor appetite for large tech offerings.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Citi are among the banks working with Anthropic on the IPO, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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