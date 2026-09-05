Kartik Aaryan Begins Captain India Shoot In London, Shares Glimpse Of His Shooting Draft

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for another major project, and his latest social media update has given fans a glimpse of what he has been up to.

Kartik Aaryan Shares Captain India Shooting Update

Kartik recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram as he travelled to London for the shoot of Captain India. The photos offered a look at his journey, featuring airports, flights, music, luggage and his shooting script.

In one of the pictures, Kartik was seen taking a selfie inside a flight while holding the shooting draft of Captain India and listening to music. Another image showed him sitting inside a car with his luggage while looking outside the window.

The actor captioned the post, “VABB to EGLL. #CaptainIndia,” along with an Indian national flag emoji. His post appears to confirm that preparations for the film's London schedule are underway.

ALSO READ: Happy Teacher's Day 2026! 100+ Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Instagram Captions To Share

Captain India Cast And Crew

Captain India is directed by Shimit Amin, known for films such as Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. The project is being produced by T-Series, Baweja Studios and Dopamine Studios.

Kartik Aaryan is expected to portray a pilot in the film. The story is inspired by a historic evacuation mission, adding a real-life element to the upcoming project.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Parvathy Thiruvothu is expected to be part of the film in an important role. The report noted that details about her character have not yet been disclosed. Manish Chaudhary, who was recently seen in Chand Mera Dil, has also reportedly joined the cast in a key role.

Shimit Amin Returns To Filmmaking

The film has attracted attention because of its subject as well as Shimit Amin's return to the director's chair. Amin was a prominent filmmaker between 2004 and 2009 before taking a long break from filmmaking.

Captain India will mark his return after more than a decade away from directing. The film is currently expected to arrive in theatres on August 13, 2027.

ALSO READ: 'Operation Ganga': Mohanlal's New Film Gets Title, First Look; Arjun Rampal On Board

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.