Tukaram Mundhe Surpasses Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde In Instagram Followers

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, a career bureaucrat known for his forthright approach to public administration, has built an extraordinary following on social media.

On Instagram, where his verified account has attracted millions of followers, Mundhe now commands a larger audience than some of Maharashtra's most powerful political leaders.

ALSO READ | Tukaram Mundhe's Checklist: Four Things You Must Look At Before Eating Out

Mundhe's verified Instagram account has around 3.7 million followers, putting him ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has around 2.9 million followers, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose account has about 3 million followers.

The figures highlight the unusually large social-media following commanded by a serving bureaucrat, particularly when compared with two of the state's most prominent political leaders.

Mundhe has drawn public attention during his career through his administrative work and public-facing initiatives, including his engagement with issues related to food safety and regulatory compliance.

ALSO READ | Tukaram Mundhe Is Not The Problem. Our Love For Heroes Is | The Reason Why

Unlike elected political leaders, whose social-media platforms often serve as channels for election campaigns, political announcements and public outreach, Mundhe's following stands out because he is a career civil servant.

With around 3.7 million Instagram followers, Mundhe has surpassed both Fadnavis and Shinde on the platform, marking an unusual social-media milestone for an IAS officer.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.