Kochi Theatres Face Inspection Over Overcharging: From Rs 600 Popcorn To Food, Drinks At 5X Market Price — Here's What Probe Revealed

Following complaints over the high prices of food and beverages sold inside cinema theatres, inspections were conducted at multiplexes in Kochi on Saturday.

The probe was conducted by a joint enforcement team comprising officials of the Civil Supplies Department, Legal Metrology Department, Food Safety Department and police, news agency PTI reported.

Consumers frequently complained about food items being sold at prices higher than those displayed or they were overcharged, officials told the news portal.

“We are checking whether the price list for food items is displayed, the quantity of food being provided and whether consumers are being overcharged. The intention is to find out whether consumers are being exploited. The checks are being conducted at multiple locations,” a department official told reporters.

In 2019, the state government had fixed the price of a one-litre water bottle at Rs 13, but the decision was challenged in the Keralam High Court, which stayed its implementation, the official said.

“Currently, the matter is under the consideration of the court. The state government had taken certain steps. A similar issue exists in airports,” he added.

The official further said that findings of the inspections will be submitted to the state government and necessary orders will be issued accordingly.

According to local media reports, inspection teams found that some theatres were selling popcorn and cold drinks at nearly five times higher than its market price. Popcorn tubs were priced between Rs 295 and Rs 600, while a 400-gram serving cost more than Rs 330. A 510-ml bottle of drinking water was being sold for Rs 70, while the price for a one-litre bottle exceeded Rs 90.

The inspections also flagged concerns over access to free drinking water. Although moviegoers were not allowed to bring beverages from outside, some theatres had placed the mandatory free drinking water dispensers in spots that were difficult for customers to locate or access.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh told PTI that he had received several complaints about cinemas overcharging for movie tickets and food items.

“This is not a new occurrence. It has been happening for years. Even the concerned minister had spoken about it,” he was quoted as saying.

Rajesh said the issue had assumed greater significance with theatres allegedly adopting dynamic pricing for tickets, resulting in sharp increases during peak periods.

He mentioned an instance when a family in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly paid Rs 6,048.94 online for seven tickets expecting recliner seats, but was given seats worth Rs 230 each.

“When they arrived there, they were given seats worth Rs 230. When they went to the counter and enquired, they were told, ‘It is being run by the company. If you have any issue, do whatever you can',” Rajesh said.

The mayor cited another example when a prominent film produce had to pay Rs 498 for popcorn after buying a cinema ticket for Rs 250.

“He himself asked me, ‘What kind of a situation is this where after buying a ticket for Rs 250, one has to buy popcorn for Rs 500?'” Rajesh said.

“There is no distinction between the rich and the poor who face financial difficulties. There is no difference between men and women. Enjoyment is everyone's right; it is ingrained in everyone,” he added.

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