Pentagon Staff Face Polygraph Tests Over Leaks On US Weapons Stocks: Report

The Trump administration has stepped up efforts to identify the sources of classified leaks, with dozens of senior military and civilian officials at the Pentagon subjected to polygraph tests following reports about U.S. weapons stockpiles, Al Jazeera reported.

About 50 military officers and civilian employees assigned to the U.S. military's Joint Staff underwent polygraph examinations in August, according to The New York Times.

Separate reporting by CBS News said several dozen officials were subjected to polygraph examinations earlier in the summer, including personnel associated with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The tests are part of an investigation into suspected leaks of classified information to journalists, particularly reports concerning dwindling supplies of critical U.S. munitions.

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Media reports in July indicated that stocks of long-range missiles and Patriot air-defence interceptors were declining during the conflict in the Middle East.

The Trump administration has rejected claims that the U.S. is running short of weapons, insisting that it has “massive amounts” of munitions available and that additional supplies are being manufactured and shipped.

According to The New York Times, investigators questioned Joint Staff personnel about whether they had disclosed classified information to the media, including details concerning U.S. weapons inventories.

CBS News reported that the examinations covered a broader range of national-security issues. None of those tested was found to have failed the questions designed to determine whether they had leaked information to the media.

The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed the full scope or details of the examinations.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department does not comment on internal personnel or investigative matters but takes leaks of classified national-security information “extremely seriously”.

Why The Weapons Information Matters

U.S. weapons stockpiles have become particularly sensitive as American forces continue military operations in the Middle East.

Advanced defensive systems such as Patriot interceptors are expensive and time-consuming to replenish, while repeated attacks involving relatively inexpensive drones can rapidly consume defensive ammunition.

Information about declining weapons inventories could potentially provide adversaries with an indication of how long Washington can sustain military operations and where its military capabilities may be under strain.

President Donald Trump has publicly attacked reports of falling stockpiles, describing them as “treasonous statements” and warning that those responsible for leaks could face severe consequences.

Wider Pentagon Leak Crackdown

The polygraph examinations form part of a broader campaign by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to curb unauthorised disclosures.

In July, Hegseth established a task force with the Department of Justice to identify people suspected of leaking sensitive government information to the media and pursue possible legal action, expanding the Pentagon's leak investigation efforts.

The administration has also taken broader steps to tighten controls over leaks, including restricting access to sensitive information and increasing scrutiny of unauthorised disclosures.

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The administration has used polygraphs in other leak investigations as well. In May, Reuters reported that the Trump administration had expanded its use of polygraph tests as part of a wider crackdown on government leaks.

While polygraph testing is already used in parts of the U.S. national-security system, officials told CBS News that the large number of senior military and civilian personnel subjected to testing in this investigation was highly unusual.

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