US Embassy In Bahrain Issues Security Alert, Urges Americans To Exercise Heightened Vigilance

The US Embassy in Bahrain has issued a security alert urging American citizens in Bahrain and across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid continuing tensions in the region.

The embassy said the security environment remains complex, with the possibility of unforeseen escalation.

“[The] US Embassy reminds American citizens that Iran has previously targeted civilian infrastructure in Bahrain, including hotels in Manama,” the embassy said in the alert issued on September 5.

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Americans in the region have also been warned to prepare for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. The embassy advised travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor information on airport and airline operations.

The alert further said that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have previously been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas, including businesses and institutions associated with the US and American citizens, it added.

The US Embassy in Manama remains open for routine American citizen and visa services.

The embassy urged Americans to seek immediate shelter if they hear a loud explosion or sirens. Those indoors were advised to move to the lowest level of a building, away from windows and exterior walls. People outdoors were told to seek cover in a hardened structure and protect their heads if no shelter is available.

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The embassy also warned that falling debris from intercepted missiles or drones can pose a significant risk, and advised Americans to stay away from debris after an attack and follow official guidance.

The US Embassy urged citizens to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, remain aware of their surroundings, monitor official information and follow instructions from local authorities.

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