Mivi One Smartphone: Launch Date, Expected Price, Colours, Camera And Specifications

Mivi is stepping into the smartphone business for the first time, with the Hyderabad-based company confirming the launch date for its debut handset, the Mivi One 5G. Set to arrive later this month, the phone marks a major expansion for a brand that has spent the past decade focused on audio products.

The device will be manufactured in India and use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G platform, with Qualcomm, Flipkart and Google named as strategic partners for the launch.

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Launch Date And Manufacturing

Mivi confirmed in a press release that the Mivi One 5G will launch in India on September 24. Production will take place in Hyderabad through the company's expanding manufacturing setup.

Design And Camera

The phone features two large circular camera lenses on the back, positioned at an angle to each other, alongside a slim, capsule-shaped flash unit. Early online teasers have shown the device in a green finish with gently curved edges.

Where To Buy And What's Under The Hood

The Mivi One 5G will be available exclusively through Flipkart once it launches. Mivi has confirmed that the phone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G platform but has not yet revealed the exact chipset powering the device.

Google's Role Remains Unclear

Mivi has named Google as a strategic partner for the launch, though it has not disclosed details about the nature of the partnership. A teaser refers to a "clean software experience", but Mivi has yet to confirm the phone's software features or the version of Android it will run.

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Pricing Still Unknown

Mivi has not announced the official price or released a full specifications sheet for the Mivi One 5G. Earlier leaks had suggested that the smartphone could be priced below Rs 15,000, though the company has not confirmed this.

A New Chapter For The Audio Brand

The Mivi One 5G marks the company's first venture beyond audio after roughly a decade in the segment. Mivi has built its business around products including earphones, headphones, portable and home speakers, soundbars and home theatre systems.

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