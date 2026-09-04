iPhone Ultra's Samsung Display Technology Could Debut On iQOO 16

The iQOO 16 is expected to launch later this month as Vivo sub-brand iQOO's next flagship smartphone, succeeding the iQOO 15. While the company has yet to officially confirm the handset, it has already surfaced in benchmark listings and leaked renders. A fresh leak now suggests it could feature Samsung's latest OLED display technology.

What The Leak Claims

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a Weibo post that the iQOO 16 could become the first Android smartphone to use Samsung's latest OLED panel.

The display is said to use Samsung's M16 luminescent material along with its next-generation LEAD display technology, which stands for Low Power, Eco-Friendly, Augmented Brightness, and Design Slim and Light.

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According to the leak, similar display technology could also be used in Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra. If accurate, the iQOO 16 could become one of the first smartphones to bring the technology to market.

However, neither Samsung nor Vivo or iQOO has officially confirmed these details.

Design Leaked Separately

Earlier leaked renders suggested that the iQOO 16 could feature a redesigned rear camera module with three sensors arranged in a new layout.

The renders also pointed to a brushed-metal-style finish on the rear panel, while the power and volume buttons appeared to be positioned on the right side of the device.

Benchmark Listing Hints At Specs

Separately, the handset reportedly appeared on Geekbench with the model number V2606A.

The listing suggested that the phone could be powered by Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, with the processor reportedly reaching clock speeds of up to 5.01GHz. It was also listed with Android 17.

Expected Key Specs

Spec Details Display 6.85-inch Front Camera 50-megapixel Rear Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Battery 7,500mAh OS Android 17

More details are expected to surface in the coming weeks as iQOO's official launch date approaches.

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