Nepal Floods: MEA Says 275 Indian Nationals Remain Missing, 166 Rescued So Far

Nepal's flood crisis has left 275 Indian nationals unaccounted for, even as rescue operations have brought 166 Indians to safety, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the ministry's bi-weekly briefing that India is maintaining close coordination with Nepalese authorities, concerned ministries and Indian State governments to trace the missing nationals and support ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

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“According to our current information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing,” Jaiswal said, adding that the government continues to coordinate with Nepal and Indian state authorities.

India and Nepal have been working together on rescue and relief operations, with the MEA periodically releasing details of Indians who have been evacuated.

Jaiswal thanked the Nepalese authorities for their efforts and said 166 Indian nationals had been rescued so far.

He also said 1,907 Indian nationals had safely crossed into Nepal from China.

According to information provided by Chinese authorities, no Indian travellers are currently stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

India will continue to extend assistance to Nepal based on its requirements, Jaiswal said.

The government is preparing to send additional relief and rescue equipment, including forensic kits and Bailey bridges, along with other materials requested by Nepal.

The briefing also touched on climate change after remarks by Nepal's foreign minister.

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Jaiswal said India considers climate change a shared global challenge, while arguing that developed countries, given their greater historical contribution to emissions, should take the lead in reducing emissions and provide developing nations with financing and technology.

The latest figures underscore the scale of the ongoing humanitarian response as India and Nepal continue efforts to locate missing nationals and support those affected by the disaster.

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