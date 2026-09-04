Nepal's PM Disaster Relief Fund Crosses NPR 10 Billion After NVIDIA's $10 Million Donation

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has donated $10 million to Nepal's Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund as the country continues relief and recovery efforts following severe flash floods and landslides.

The contribution, valued at approximately NPR 1.51 billion, is intended to support communities affected by the disaster, particularly in Rasuwa and other heavily impacted districts including Nuwakot and Dhading. The funds will be used for search and rescue operations, emergency relief, rehabilitation and long-term infrastructure reconstruction, as per media reports.

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Reports said the latest contribution has helped push total collections in the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund beyond NPR 10 billion, equivalent to around $66 million.

Nepal Finance Minister Dr Swarnim Wagle publicly announced the contribution and expressed gratitude to Huang. In a video statement, Wagle described the donation as a significant gesture of international solidarity and support for Nepal during the crisis. "$10 million donation. Heartfelt thanks to Mr. Jensen Hwang, CEO, NVIDIA. With this unprecedented donation, more than Rs. 10 billion has been collected in the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund," he posted on X.

The floods and landslides associated with the Bhote Koshi disaster have caused extensive damage to homes, livelihoods and critical infrastructure. Authorities continue to carry out rescue and relief operations while working towards rehabilitation and rebuilding in affected communities.

The donation is also expected to assist families impacted by the disaster and help restore essential services and damaged infrastructure. It comes as Nepal receives financial and humanitarian assistance from several countries and international organisations.

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There has been some variation in reports over whether the $10 million contribution should be described as a personal donation from Huang or as an Nvidia contribution. Business News This Week specifically attributed the donation to Huang.

The funds, however, have been directed to Nepal's Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, where they are expected to support both immediate humanitarian assistance and longer-term rebuilding efforts across communities affected by the Bhote Koshi disaster.

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