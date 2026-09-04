Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash Starrer Records A Drop After Steady Run, Mints This Much

Toxic witnessed a drop in its box office earnings on the second Thursday. Despite the decline, the Yash starrer continued to add to its overall India and worldwide collections as it progressed through its second week.

Toxic Day 9 Box Office Collection

On Day 9, Toxic earned Rs 4.25 crore net in India from 10,863 shows, taking its total India net to Rs 239.30 crore and gross to Rs 285.70 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.00 crore overseas, taking its overseas gross to Rs 42.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 328.45 crore.

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The Day 9 figure marks a 22.0% drop compared with the previous day's India net collection of Rs 5.45 crore.

The Hindi version collected Rs 2.85 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 1.04 crore. Telugu earned Rs 0.20 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam contributed Rs 0.15 crore and Rs 0.01 crore, respectively, on Day 9, the report stated.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Based on Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23.00 crore on Day 5. Its collections stood at Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, it added Rs 5.45 crore, while Day 9 brought in Rs 4.25 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The story follows a gangster and explores themes of crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash stars in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Aug. 26, 2026.

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