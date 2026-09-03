Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash Starrer Sees Further Slowdown In Second Week

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continued to see a decline in its box office earnings on Day 9, with the film's collections slowing further during its second week.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Toxic collected Rs 2.04 crore so far in India on Day 9, taking its India net total to Rs 237.09 crore while its India gross collection stands at Rs 283.11 crore. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film was running across 7,907 shows on its ninth day with an overall occupancy of 13%.

The Hindi version led with Rs 1.42 crore from 6,040 shows at 12% occupancy. Kannada added Rs 47 lakh, while Tamil and Telugu contributed Rs 8 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively. The final Day 9 collection is yet to be reported.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Contestants: Who Is Entering The House? Here's What We Know So Far

Box Office Run So Far

Toxic opened strongly with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. The film collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. Its Day 4 collection stood at Rs 25.15 crore, while Day 5 brought in Rs 23 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, Toxic added Rs 5.45 crore to its India net collection.

With nine days of theatrical run, Toxic has recorded a total India net collection of Rs 237.09 crore so far. The Day 9 collection of Rs 2.04 crore is currently live.

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The story follows a gangster and explores themes of crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash stars in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: Gandhari OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Action Thriller?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.