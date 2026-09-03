Bigg Boss 20 Contestants: Who Is Entering The House? Here's What We Know So Far

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere soon, and the buzz around India's popular reality show is already at its peak.

From the theme to the potential contestants, the upcoming season has sparked curiosity among fans. With the introduction of Rhiya Ahir and Punjabi actor Lovepreet Kaur, aka Love Gill, two contenders are now competing for a spot on the show.

From familiar television faces to personalities from the world of sports and social media, here's a look at everyone who is rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Here's what has been reported so far.

Nitish Rajput

Popular YouTuber and educator Nitish Rajput is reportedly set to enter Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20. Rajput is widely known for his research-based informational content on social, historical and political topics.

Riti Tiwari

Actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter Riti Tiwari is reportedly set to enter the Salman Khan hosted show. Riti is a singer, songwriter and composer by profession. She had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024.

Isha Rikhi

Popular rapper Badhshah's estranged wife and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has also been linked to Bigg Boss 20. She recently announced her separation with Badhshah after five months of marriage, along with an official statement on August 31.

Rikhi is known for her work in Punjabi films such as Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt, Nawabzaade and others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber And Educator To Reportedly Enter Salman Khan's Show

Kushal Tanwar

MTV Roadies XX and MTV Splitsvilla X6 winner Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu is reportedly set to enter Bigg Boss 20.

Qazi Touqueer

Singer and social media personality Qazi Touqeer is also expected to join the show. He previously won Fame Gurukul, the same reality show that also featured Arijit Singh as a participant.

Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh

Karan Wahi, who has been a popular TV face over decades is also reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss house this year. He is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. His former girlfriend Uditi Singh will also enter the house this season. Uditi and Karan were in a relationship for around three years before calling it quits in 2022.

Faisal Khan

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan is another name reportedly linked to Bigg Boss 20. His possible entry has grabbed attention, particularly after he publicly apologised to his family around two months ago and spoke about leaving their past differences behind.

Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra, who stepped away from the entertainment industry after marrying cricketer Harbhajan Singh, is also reportedly making her return to the limelight after several years away from regular screen appearances.

Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey, a popular actress in the Bhojpuri industry is also anticipated to enter the Bigg Boss house this year. She was recently seen on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal.

Santy Sharma

Rapper Santy Sharma, also known as Ganesh Sharma who has been in the news after claiming that he received death threats over his comments on reservation reform and student-related issues is also rumoured to be a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20.

Rhiya Ahir

Rhiya Ahir is a Mumbai-based actor, model and entrepreneur who recently attracted attention after a video of her standing in front of a police van during the CJP protest went viral. Her reported association with Bigg Boss 20 has since also sparked criticism on social media.

In a promo, Salman Khan introduced 'Fans Ka Faisla', through which viewers can vote for either Rhiya Ahir or Love Gill. The contestant who receives more votes will enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

ALSO READ: From Viral Protestor To Bigg Boss 20 Contender? Riya Ahir Seeks Fan Support To Be Part Of Reality Show

Lovepreet Kaur AKA Love Gill

Lovepreet Kaur, popularly known as Love Gill, is a Punjabi actor and model. She is the second contender in the 'Fans Ka Faisla' contest for a place in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The makers have placed Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir head-to-head, with viewers getting the opportunity to decide who gets the spot. Voting is being conducted through JioHotstar, making the audience's choice the deciding factor in this pre-launch contest.

Aman Gandhi

TV actor Aman Gandhi, known for playing Rithik Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is also rumoured to join the show this year, according to a SCREEN report. However, his participation has not been officially confirmed by the show's makers.

Mary Kom

Olympic medallist and boxer Mary Kom is another high-profile name reportedly linked to the upcoming season. Recent reports suggest that the six-time world champion boxer has been approached for Bigg Boss 20.

Kom won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal. Kom has also been in the limelight due to her personal life and divorce with husband Onler.

There is no official confirmation yet that she will enter the Bigg Boss house.

Rajat Bedi

Actor Rajat Bedi, who made a grand comeback with Aryan Khan's Bads of Bollywood is reported to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. The Indian Express reported on August 18 that Bedi had been confirmed for the show, while discussions over his fee were reportedly still ongoing. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the actor as part of the contestant line-up.

Other Names Reportedly Linked To Bigg Boss 20

The speculation does not end with these names. Recent reports have also linked former child actor and social media personality Arishfa Khan, rapper Yung DSA, better known as Yeda Yung, and Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, to the upcoming season.

Rohed Khan, last seen in Sarzameen, has also emerged as a possible contestant, while Mahhi Vij, Pranali Rathod, Aashay Mishra, Gia Manek and Varun Jain are reportedly in talks for the show.

However, these reports should not be treated as the final contestant list until the show's makers officially announce the participants.

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm with Salman Khan returning as the host.

The upcoming season is also expected to feature a two-house format. Reports suggest that evicted contestants could get a chance to return to the game through the second house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Or Love Gill — Who Will Become Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?

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