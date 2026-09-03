Kia Sorento India Launch: Expected Price, Features, Colour, Competitors And Other Details

Kia Sorento is all set to enter the Indian market on September 4, 2026. The three-row SUV will become Kia India's new flagship model and will also mark the company's entry into the strong hybrid SUV segment in India.

Production of the India specific Sorento has already started at Kia's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Hybrid And Diesel Engine Options

The Sorento will be available with a 1.6 litre strong hybrid petrol engine and a 2.0 litre turbo diesel engine in India. According to Autocar India, the hybrid powertrain produces 238hp and 380Nm of torque and will be offered with all-wheel drive. The diesel engine is expected to produce 202hp and 441Nm and will come with an automatic gearbox.

ALSO READ: Range Rover Electric: What We Know About Price, Booking, Range And Other Details

Three Rows

The Kia Sorento will offer a three row cabin with six and seven seat layouts. The six seater is expected to get captain seats in the second row. The SUV will also come with a range of premium features. These include ADAS, a 360 degree camera, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a wireless charger. Kia is also introducing an AI assistant with the Sorento.

Autocar India reports that the system will allow occupants to use natural voice commands for certain functions and will be a first for the Sorento globally.

Design And Interior

The India-spec Sorento is based on the latest global generation model. It gets Kia's signature grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps and distinctive Y shaped LED daytime running lights. Inside, the SUV gets a modern dashboard with connected digital displays. A 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster are expected, along with other premium cabin features.

Kia Sorento Colour Options

CarWale lists eight expected colour options for the Sorento. These include Ebony Black, Midnight Lake Blue, Ivory Silver, Panthera Metal, Wolf Gray, Glacial White Pearl, Jungle Green and Road Rider Brown. Kia has not yet released the complete India specific colour list, so the final shades could differ across variants.

Kia Sorento Expected Price In India

Kia has not announced the price of the Sorento yet. Autocar India expects the SUV to start at around Rs 30 lakh, with top variants likely to go up to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). CarDekho has reported a possible starting price of Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, whereas CarWale expects the SUV to be priced between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh. These are estimates, and the final prices will be revealed by Kia at the launch.

Kia Sorento Rivals

The Sorento will enter the premium three row SUV segment and take on models such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian. Kia is expected to reveal the Sorento's final prices, variants and complete specifications at the India launch on September 4.

ALSO READ: August Auto Numbers: Weak Base To Festive Stocking: Five Things We Learnt

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.