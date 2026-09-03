India vs Hong Kong Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs HKG-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026

India Women and Hong Kong, China Women will face each other for the first time in an official T20I during the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Thursday.

India vs Hong Kong, China Women: Preview

In their first match, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India overcame a middle-order collapse to win by 94 runs. Shafali Verma gave India a good start with 64 off 36 deliveries. However, Thailand's spinners, led by Suleeporn Laomi, managed to flip the situation once the powerplay was over. India lost eight wickets for 46 runs later on, and posted a target of 160 runs.

It was bowling that turned the tide for India. Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets without giving away any runs. Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud managed to decimate the opponents to a low score of 65.

As for Hong Kong, they lost a nail-biting game against Thailand. They were unable to chase down 120, and fell short of the target by 6 runs. Marina Lamplough took a 4-wicket haul for Hong Kong, and also scored 22 runs.

The upcoming game against India is a crucial chance for Hong Kong to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup 2026: Date And Time

The India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Sept. 3 from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup match on the SonyLIV app and website.

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India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup 2026: Probable XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma

Hong Kong, China Women: Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani(w), Maryam Bibi(c), Marina Lamplough, Kary Chan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh

India vs Hong Kong Women's Asia Cup 2026: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Hong Kong: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi (vc), Kary Chan, Shing Chan, Charlotte Chan, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Hailey Wong, Mariko Hill, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Mahekdeep Kaur, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 India Women 1 1 0 2 4.7 2 Pakistan Women 1 1 0 2 1.75 3 Thailand Women 3 1 2 2 -2.05 4 Hong Kong Women 1 0 1 0 -0.3

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