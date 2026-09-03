Gland Pharma Promoter Likely To Sell 5% Stake Via Rs 2,279 Crore Block Deal

Gland Pharma promoter Fosun Pharma Industrial is set to sell a 5% stake in the pharmaceutical company through a block deal, with the transaction valued at around Rs 2,279.5 crore, sources told NDTV Profit. The block deal has been priced at Rs 2,763 per share, representing a 5% discount to Gland Pharma's prevailing market price.

At Rs 2,763 per share, the block deal price implies a discount of around Rs 145 per share to Thursday's closing price of Rs 2,907.90.

Fosun Pharma Industrial held a 51.77% stake in Gland Pharma as of June, making it the company's largest shareholder. The proposed transaction will reduce the promoter's holding following the sale. Gland Pharma has 16.5 crore shares outstanding, while the free float stood at around 7.74 crore shares as of July 31.

As part of the transaction, a 12-month lock-in will apply to any further sale of shares, limiting the scope for additional stake dilution during the period.

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From a technical perspective, Gland Pharma's 50-day moving average stands at Rs 2,615.95. The proposed block deal price of Rs 2,763 is therefore above the stock's 50-DMA, although it remains at a discount to the current market price.

Gland Pharma Share Price Today

Gland Pharma shares closed 1.38% higher at Rs 2,907.90 apiece on Thursday. The stock has gained 1.44% over the past week and 13.02% in the last month. The stock has delivered a strong return in 2026, rising 69.96% year-to-date and 55.32% over the past year. Shares have climbed 12.7% over the past month, according to the latest market data.

The proposed stake sale comes after a sharp rally in Gland Pharma shares this year. The stock's nearly 70% year-to-date gain has significantly outpaced its recent weekly performance, although the shares have continued to trade above their 50-day moving average.

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