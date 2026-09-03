iPhone 18 Pro Price Shock? New Estimate Points To Increase In Costs — Details Inside

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive with noticeably higher price tags this year, according to estimates from research firm TrendForce. The firm expects the starting prices of both Pro models in the US to rise by $150 to $200, largely due to a sharp increase in memory costs.

iPhone 18 Pro Price Could Rise By Up To $200

According to TrendForce's latest forecast, the iPhone 18 Pro could start between $1,249 and $1,299 in the US, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start between $1,349 and $1,399.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro started at $1,099, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max started at $1,199. Based on TrendForce's estimates, that would represent an increase of between $150 and $200 for both models.

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Memory Costs Are A Key Factor

Rising memory costs are expected to be a major factor behind the projected price increase.

TrendForce estimates that the bill of materials (BOM) for the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro could be around 38% higher than that of its 2025 predecessor.

Memory is also expected to account for a significantly larger share of the device's production costs. TrendForce estimates that memory accounted for around 34% of the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro's BOM in the third quarter of 2026, compared with around 10% a year earlier.

The research firm attributes the rise in memory prices partly to semiconductor manufacturers allocating more capacity towards high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence systems.

Apple May Absorb Some Of The Cost

Despite the increase in component costs, TrendForce does not expect Apple to pass the entire additional expense on to consumers.

The research firm believes Apple could absorb part of the higher costs through lower margins to keep any price increase relatively moderate and protect demand.

TrendForce estimates that prices for the new Pro models could rise by around 10% to 20%, although Apple's final pricing has not been confirmed.

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What Else Is Coming With iPhone 18 Pro?

The higher prices could come alongside several hardware upgrades. TrendForce expects the Pro models to feature a 2nm A20 Pro chip, upgraded cooling, more power-efficient LTPO+ displays, larger batteries and a mechanical variable-aperture main camera.

These specifications are based on current market information and analyst assessments and have not been officially confirmed by Apple.

Apple is expected to reveal the final pricing and specifications on Sept. 9.

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