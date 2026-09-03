Apple iPhone 16 Gets Cheaper In India: Check Price And Latest Offers On Flipkart

Buyers looking to purchase Apple's iPhone 16 can reduce its effective price to Rs 36,005 on Flipkart by combining eligible exchange and bank offers.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is currently listed at Rs 67,900, while the maximum exchange benefit and an eligible bank discount can substantially lower the final effective cost.

How The Deal Breaks Down

The 128GB iPhone 16 is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 67,900, compared with its Rs 69,900 MRP.

Buyers can receive an exchange benefit of up to Rs 27,000, depending on the model and condition of the smartphone being traded in. An additional discount of Rs 4,895 is available to eligible customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

When the maximum exchange benefit and bank discount are applied, the effective price comes down to Rs 36,005.

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Offer Details Model Apple iPhone 16 (128GB) MRP Rs 69,900 Current Selling Price Rs 67,900 Exchange Benefit (up to) Rs 27,000 Flipkart Axis Bank Discount Rs 4,895 Effective Price Rs 36,005

Note: The final exchange value depends on the condition, age and model of your old smartphone. Bank offers are subject to eligibility and payment terms.

What The iPhone 16 Offers

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's A18 chip and features a dual-camera system, USB-C connectivity and Dynamic Island. The device also supports Apple Intelligence features in supported regions and languages.

The offer could be particularly relevant for buyers who have an eligible smartphone that qualifies for the maximum exchange value and can avail themselves of the applicable bank-card discount.

Who Can Get The Lowest Effective Price?

The Rs 36,005 effective price depends on receiving both the maximum Rs 27,000 exchange value and the Rs 4,895 bank discount.

Buyers who do not qualify for the maximum exchange amount will pay more, making it important to check the final exchange valuation and applicable card terms before completing the purchase.

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Worth It?

Buyers who have an iPhone 13 to trade in and access to the right bank card are in the best position to benefit here, since together those two offers do most of the heavy lifting in getting the price down. At Rs 36,005, it's a genuinely strong entry point into a fairly recent iPhone for anyone not looking to spend full price.

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