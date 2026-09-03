Rays Of Belief IPO Ends With 107.71x Subscription, GMP Signals 5.02% Listing Gain

Rays of Belief IPO concluded its third and final day of bidding on Thursday, Sept. 3, with the issue getting booked 107.71 times on Thursday. The demand for the IPO was led by non-institutional investors, while the latest grey market trend points to a premium listing of 5.02%.

Rays of Belief Day 3 Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 107.71 times on Thursday.

QIBs: 9.06 times

NIIs: 279.11 times

RIIs: 195.87 times

ALSO READ: Cosmic PV Power Receives SEBI Approval To Launch Rs 640 Crore IPO

Rays Of Belief IPO GMP Details

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Rays of Belief IPO stood at Rs 12 per share, as of 8:01 p.m. on Thursday. Based on the upper end of the price band at Rs 239, the estimated listing price is Rs 251 (upper price band + GMP), indicating an expected listing gain of 5.02% for allottees.

Rays of Belief IPO Key Details

Rays of Belief IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 125 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 52.30 lakh shares. The issue price band is set at Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share. The lot size for an application is 62 shares. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 14,818, based on the upper price band.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Rays of Belief IPO Key Dates

Bidding Window: Sept. 1 to 3

Allotment: Sept. 4

Credit of Shares: Sept. 7

Refund: Sept. 7

Listing Date: Sept. 8

Rays of Belief IPO Use of Proceeds

Infrastructure upgrade

Lease payments for existing centres in India

Investment in subsidiary

Marketing

Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisition

General corporate purposes

Company Financials

Rays of Belief Ltd.'s revenue increased by 125% and profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 16% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

Period Ended FY26 FY25 Total Income Rs 82.06 crore Rs 36.54 crore Profit After Tax Rs 4.96 crore Rs 5.88 crore EBITDA Rs 11.91 crore Rs 3.02 crore

ALSO READ: Lumino Industries Shares Makes Strong Debut With 34% Premium On NSE

Rays of Belief Business

Incorporated in 2017, Rays of Belief Ltd. is a social enterprise offering personalised intervention plans for children with Neurodevelopmental Disorders, including Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Intellectual Disability, Learning Disabilities and developmental delays. The company operates under the Mom's Belief brand and has 136 centres across India as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.