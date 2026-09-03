Mirzapur: The Movie Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Film Set To Open Strong, Sees Good Advance Bookings

Mirzapur: The Movie is bringing the popular crime series to the big screen, with familiar characters and faces returning for a new chapter.

Day 1 Advance Booking

The film has registered an India advance booking gross of Rs 8.9 crore so far for its opening day. It has sold 3,13,785 tickets across 10,977 shows in 1,910 theatres spanning 688 cities, according to Track Tollywood's latest tracking data. The movie's overall occupancy stands at 13.1%, with 29 houseful and 453 fast-filling shows.

The Hindi version is driving the advance sales, contributing Rs 8.77 crore, or 98.6% of the tracked gross. It has sold 3,06,843 tickets across 10,721 shows at 13.2% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has collected Rs 12.43 lakh from 6,942 tickets across 256 shows, with 9.7% occupancy, it added.

Day 1 Box Office Estimate

Mirzapur: The Movie is projected to open at around Rs 25 crore net in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk's latest tracking and estimates.

The film's Janmashtami holiday release could provide an additional boost to spot bookings and theatre footfalls. Sacnilk also notes that a strong audience response could push the opening even higher, potentially towards the Rs 30-crore mark.

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Story And What To Expect

The film takes the Mirzapur story into a new chapter, featuring the power struggles, rivalries and revenge that have defined the franchise. Guddu Pandit continues his fight to establish control, while Kaleen Bhaiya and other powerful figures remain central to the battle for supremacy. The movie is expected to feature shifting alliances and intense confrontations.

Cast And Crew

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

Release Date

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

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