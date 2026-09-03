The Court OTT Release: Plot, Episodes, Cast, When, Where To Watch Tamil Courtroom Drama?

The Court is an upcoming Tamil courtroom drama that follows a young lawyer as she takes on a challenging case against her own father. The series explores her fight to prove herself while dealing with personal and professional challenges.

Here's everything to know about The Court, including its plot, cast, characters, crew and OTT release details.

What Is The Court About?

The series centres on Yazhini, a young lawyer who has a stammer but remains determined to build a career in law. She has always lived under the shadow of her father, Raj Sekar, a celebrated and experienced lawyer.

Yazhini's biggest challenge comes when a major case puts her against father. As the legal battle unfolds, she must overcome her self-doubt and social prejudice while fighting for justice.

Cast And Characters

R Yogalakshmi plays Yazhini, while V. Jayaprakash portrays her father, Raj Sekar. Arjun Syam Gopan appears as Deva.

The supporting cast also includes Magalakshmi Sudarsanan as Shailaja (Shylu), Muktha George as Veni and Vivek Prasanna as Sathyan. Venkat Senguttuvan, Sanjana Tiwari, Roshan A, Subash Kannan, Raja Velu, Gurupharan Karthikey, VJ Kalyani and Aazhiya SJ are also part of the series.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham, DC, The Court — Here's What To Watch

Team Behind The Series

The courtroom drama is directed by Bala S.B. RJ Shyam Sundar is the executive producer, while Padmini Rajavelu and Rajavelu are the producers. Nizam handles editing and Ajith Srinivasan is the cinematographer.

The series is originally in Tamil and will also have dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

When And Where To Watch?

The Court will premiere on September 4, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The first season is expected to have eight episodes.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham, DC, The Court — Here's What To Watch

Watch The Court Trailer Here:

The Court's trailer gives a glimpse of Yazhini's courtroom battle and her face-off with her father.

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